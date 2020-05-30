Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets hot tub furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities hot tub

This new home is a three-story home with four bedrooms, three full-sized bathrooms and one half bath. This spacious home is designed with a third floor bonus room complete with an outdoor deck and built-in wet bar. The luxurious master suite includes huge dual walk-in closets and a spa-like master bathroom. Every secondary bedroom also comes with its own closet.Furnished Include everything as the picture.Month to Month for rent.This home is a must rent for your family vacation! *Summer rate will be higher