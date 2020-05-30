All apartments in Irvine
122 swift
122 swift

122 Swift · No Longer Available
Location

122 Swift, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
This new home is a three-story home with four bedrooms, three full-sized bathrooms and one half bath. This spacious home is designed with a third floor bonus room complete with an outdoor deck and built-in wet bar. The luxurious master suite includes huge dual walk-in closets and a spa-like master bathroom. Every secondary bedroom also comes with its own closet.Furnished Include everything as the picture.Month to Month for rent.This home is a must rent for your family vacation! *Summer rate will be higher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 swift have any available units?
122 swift doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 122 swift have?
Some of 122 swift's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 swift currently offering any rent specials?
122 swift is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 swift pet-friendly?
No, 122 swift is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 122 swift offer parking?
No, 122 swift does not offer parking.
Does 122 swift have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 swift does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 swift have a pool?
No, 122 swift does not have a pool.
Does 122 swift have accessible units?
No, 122 swift does not have accessible units.
Does 122 swift have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 swift does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 swift have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 swift does not have units with air conditioning.

