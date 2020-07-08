All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 22 2019

122 Sequoia Tree Ln

122 Sequoia Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

122 Sequoia Tree Lane, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This stunning detached single story home offers an open floor plan, perfect for family who enjoys tranquility while in the center of the city. It is situated in the award winning University High School attending area. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and steps away from green belt. The light and bright living room with beautiful wood flooring throughout opens to the dining room. Unique kitchen design with sleek checker tile flooring and white appliances offers a contemporary look. The master suite features tile flooring and built-in closets with direct access to the greenbelt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Sequoia Tree Ln have any available units?
122 Sequoia Tree Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 122 Sequoia Tree Ln currently offering any rent specials?
122 Sequoia Tree Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Sequoia Tree Ln pet-friendly?
No, 122 Sequoia Tree Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 122 Sequoia Tree Ln offer parking?
No, 122 Sequoia Tree Ln does not offer parking.
Does 122 Sequoia Tree Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Sequoia Tree Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Sequoia Tree Ln have a pool?
No, 122 Sequoia Tree Ln does not have a pool.
Does 122 Sequoia Tree Ln have accessible units?
No, 122 Sequoia Tree Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Sequoia Tree Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Sequoia Tree Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Sequoia Tree Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Sequoia Tree Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

