122 pixel
122 Pixel
·
No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location
122 Pixel, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
parking
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Be the first one live in this BRAND NEW expansive home located in Orange county Great Park!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 122 pixel have any available units?
122 pixel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 122 pixel have?
Some of 122 pixel's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 122 pixel currently offering any rent specials?
122 pixel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 pixel pet-friendly?
No, 122 pixel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 122 pixel offer parking?
Yes, 122 pixel offers parking.
Does 122 pixel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 pixel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 pixel have a pool?
No, 122 pixel does not have a pool.
Does 122 pixel have accessible units?
No, 122 pixel does not have accessible units.
Does 122 pixel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 pixel has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 pixel have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 pixel does not have units with air conditioning.
