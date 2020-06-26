All apartments in Irvine
122 Lomita

Location

122 Lomita, Irvine, CA 92618

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
business center
hot tub
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Highly Upgraded Brand New 4 Bed + Loft and 3 Full Bath built by Irvine Pacific in the gated community in Irvine Spectrum. California Great Room highlighted by an upgraded modern accent wall and open floor plan with 10 ft ceilings and Panoramic floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors. Gourmet kitchen with 6 Burner Commercial Style Stovetop and Walk-In Pantry. Master Bath features Dual Vanity, Soaking Tub and Walk-In Glass Shower Enclosure and marble flooring. Smart Home features include Wifi controlled Lutron Home Lighting Automation System and Thermostat! Access to the private resort style Pool with Spa and BBQ. Located within the Award Winning Irvine School District including University High School. This premiere Location moments away from the major business centers, shopping, dining and entertainment and minutes from miles of trails and Laguna Beach! Just minutes from the Irvine Spectrum and walking distance to The Los Olivos Marketplace with Whole Foods Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Lomita have any available units?
122 Lomita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 122 Lomita have?
Some of 122 Lomita's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and business center. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Lomita currently offering any rent specials?
122 Lomita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Lomita pet-friendly?
No, 122 Lomita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 122 Lomita offer parking?
No, 122 Lomita does not offer parking.
Does 122 Lomita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Lomita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Lomita have a pool?
Yes, 122 Lomita has a pool.
Does 122 Lomita have accessible units?
No, 122 Lomita does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Lomita have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Lomita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Lomita have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Lomita does not have units with air conditioning.

