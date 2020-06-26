122 Lomita

Amenities

Highly Upgraded Brand New 4 Bed + Loft and 3 Full Bath built by Irvine Pacific in the gated community in Irvine Spectrum. California Great Room highlighted by an upgraded modern accent wall and open floor plan with 10 ft ceilings and Panoramic floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors. Gourmet kitchen with 6 Burner Commercial Style Stovetop and Walk-In Pantry. Master Bath features Dual Vanity, Soaking Tub and Walk-In Glass Shower Enclosure and marble flooring. Smart Home features include Wifi controlled Lutron Home Lighting Automation System and Thermostat! Access to the private resort style Pool with Spa and BBQ. Located within the Award Winning Irvine School District including University High School. This premiere Location moments away from the major business centers, shopping, dining and entertainment and minutes from miles of trails and Laguna Beach! Just minutes from the Irvine Spectrum and walking distance to The Los Olivos Marketplace with Whole Foods Market.