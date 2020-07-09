All apartments in Irvine
122 Leafy Twig

122 Leafy Twig · No Longer Available
Location

122 Leafy Twig, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Brand New 2 Story 4 BR 3 BA 2 Car Attached Garage - Brand New Condo in the Portola Springs Community in Irvine. This new 2 story 4 BR 3 BA features a 2 car attached garage with direct access and silent opener. Tank-less water heater, canned LED lighting throughout, smart thermostat, Quiet Cool attic ventilation system, wood laminate flooring & carpet, high ceilings throughout, and 1 bedroom and 1 full guest bath downstairs. Beautiful open kitchen with quartz countertops, under cabinet lighting, lots of cabinets and counter space, center island with sink, breakfast bar & eating area, all new stainless steel appliances with gas cooking, built-in microwave oven, and dishwasher. Living room open to kitchen and looks out to private enclosed patio. Master bedroom upstairs with walk-in closet, attached bath and dual sink vanity, large shower stall, and separate toilet room. 2 Secondary bedrooms share attached bath with tub/shower. Convenient upstairs laundry room. HOA offers, Jr. Olympic swimming pool, wading pool, club house, putting green, tot lot, tennis courts, basketball and sand volleyball courts, and barbecue and picnic areas. Close to Irvine Spectrum & Woodbury Town Center shopping center with all kinds of eateries, grocery stores, and shopping to fit everyones needs.

(RLNE5683269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Leafy Twig have any available units?
122 Leafy Twig doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 122 Leafy Twig have?
Some of 122 Leafy Twig's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Leafy Twig currently offering any rent specials?
122 Leafy Twig is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Leafy Twig pet-friendly?
No, 122 Leafy Twig is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 122 Leafy Twig offer parking?
Yes, 122 Leafy Twig offers parking.
Does 122 Leafy Twig have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Leafy Twig does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Leafy Twig have a pool?
Yes, 122 Leafy Twig has a pool.
Does 122 Leafy Twig have accessible units?
No, 122 Leafy Twig does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Leafy Twig have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Leafy Twig has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Leafy Twig have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Leafy Twig does not have units with air conditioning.

