122 Leafy Twig

Amenities

on-site laundry putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

Brand New 2 Story 4 BR 3 BA 2 Car Attached Garage - Brand New Condo in the Portola Springs Community in Irvine. This new 2 story 4 BR 3 BA features a 2 car attached garage with direct access and silent opener. Tank-less water heater, canned LED lighting throughout, smart thermostat, Quiet Cool attic ventilation system, wood laminate flooring & carpet, high ceilings throughout, and 1 bedroom and 1 full guest bath downstairs. Beautiful open kitchen with quartz countertops, under cabinet lighting, lots of cabinets and counter space, center island with sink, breakfast bar & eating area, all new stainless steel appliances with gas cooking, built-in microwave oven, and dishwasher. Living room open to kitchen and looks out to private enclosed patio. Master bedroom upstairs with walk-in closet, attached bath and dual sink vanity, large shower stall, and separate toilet room. 2 Secondary bedrooms share attached bath with tub/shower. Convenient upstairs laundry room. HOA offers, Jr. Olympic swimming pool, wading pool, club house, putting green, tot lot, tennis courts, basketball and sand volleyball courts, and barbecue and picnic areas. Close to Irvine Spectrum & Woodbury Town Center shopping center with all kinds of eateries, grocery stores, and shopping to fit everyones needs.



(RLNE5683269)