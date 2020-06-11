122 Chantilly

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Wow, A Woodbury 3 BD, 2.5 BA Townhome - Beautiful Spanish Architectural influenced 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhouse, located in the highly sought after Woodbury neighborhood. This move in ready home is complete with travertine flooring, granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and private courtyard. Exceptional townhouse living with no one living above or below you. All beds bedrooms located upstairs with steps from the resort style Woodbury amenities that include acres of Recreation Center & Multi-Purpose Room at the Commons, 7 Resort Style Pools, Spas, Fireplace & BBQ Areas, neighborhood Gardens, Tennis Courts, Sand Volleyball Courts, Basketball Courts and much more. Walking distance to Jeffrey Open Space trails, Woodbury Elementary School and Woodbury Town Center.



