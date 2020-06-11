All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

122 Chantilly

122 Chantilly · No Longer Available
Location

122 Chantilly, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Wow, A Woodbury 3 BD, 2.5 BA Townhome - Beautiful Spanish Architectural influenced 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhouse, located in the highly sought after Woodbury neighborhood. This move in ready home is complete with travertine flooring, granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and private courtyard. Exceptional townhouse living with no one living above or below you. All beds bedrooms located upstairs with steps from the resort style Woodbury amenities that include acres of Recreation Center & Multi-Purpose Room at the Commons, 7 Resort Style Pools, Spas, Fireplace & BBQ Areas, neighborhood Gardens, Tennis Courts, Sand Volleyball Courts, Basketball Courts and much more. Walking distance to Jeffrey Open Space trails, Woodbury Elementary School and Woodbury Town Center.

(RLNE5125882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Chantilly have any available units?
122 Chantilly doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 122 Chantilly have?
Some of 122 Chantilly's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Chantilly currently offering any rent specials?
122 Chantilly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Chantilly pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 Chantilly is pet friendly.
Does 122 Chantilly offer parking?
Yes, 122 Chantilly offers parking.
Does 122 Chantilly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Chantilly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Chantilly have a pool?
Yes, 122 Chantilly has a pool.
Does 122 Chantilly have accessible units?
No, 122 Chantilly does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Chantilly have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Chantilly does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Chantilly have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 122 Chantilly has units with air conditioning.
