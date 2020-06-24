All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 2 2019

1210 Scholarship

Location

1210 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
A beautiful one bedroom condo at Avenue One situated on second floor. This open floor plan features hardwood floor on kitchen and entrance area, wall to wall carpet on living room and bedroom. Gourmet kitchen has a granite counter top, wood cabinetry provides lots of storage space & S/S appliances. Spacious bedroom has an access to to balcony, full bathroom with granite top vanity, tile floor & decorated tile on shower room. Resort style community pool, spa, BBQ center, indoor/outdoor basketball court, gym, clubhouse & playground. Close to UCI, John Wayne Airport, variety of shopping centers & restaurants. Easy access to 405, 73 & 55 Freeway. One assigned parking space in the gated parking structure. Stackable washer, dryer & refrigerator are included. "HURRY. WON'T LAST LONG".

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Scholarship have any available units?
1210 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1210 Scholarship have?
Some of 1210 Scholarship's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1210 Scholarship offer parking?
Yes, 1210 Scholarship offers parking.
Does 1210 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 Scholarship offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 1210 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 1210 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 1210 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
