1210 Scholarship

A beautiful one bedroom condo at Avenue One situated on second floor. This open floor plan features hardwood floor on kitchen and entrance area, wall to wall carpet on living room and bedroom. Gourmet kitchen has a granite counter top, wood cabinetry provides lots of storage space & S/S appliances. Spacious bedroom has an access to to balcony, full bathroom with granite top vanity, tile floor & decorated tile on shower room. Resort style community pool, spa, BBQ center, indoor/outdoor basketball court, gym, clubhouse & playground. Close to UCI, John Wayne Airport, variety of shopping centers & restaurants. Easy access to 405, 73 & 55 Freeway. One assigned parking space in the gated parking structure. Stackable washer, dryer & refrigerator are included. "HURRY. WON'T LAST LONG".