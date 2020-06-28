All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

121 Waterleaf

121 Waterleaf · No Longer Available
Location

121 Waterleaf, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move-in ready bright detached home in Cypress Village. A private floor plan that hides the living room area from front door view. Open kitchen with plenty of cabinets, quartz countertops, spacious island/breakfast counter, polished tile backsplash, built-in microwave and all stainless appliances. Fresh custom paint, beautiful upscale and easy to use custom blinds by Elwin throughout the house, modern laminate flooring, thermostats on each floor, recessed lighting and crown molding. Convenient second-floor laundry room with cabinets. Spacious backyard and a well-designed low maintenance landscape with beautiful artificial turf that looks just like real grass. Quick walk to neighborhood Jasmine Park, community Arbor Park, and Gold Ribbon Cypress Village elementary. Short drive to Jeffrey Trail Middle School, 5 freeway, Cypress Village Shopping Center, Woodbury Town Center and the Great Park Complex. Just about 2.5 miles from the 405 freeway and 3 miles from the Irvine Spectrum. Large 4-door French Door Samsung refrigerator and washer and dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Waterleaf have any available units?
121 Waterleaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 121 Waterleaf have?
Some of 121 Waterleaf's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Waterleaf currently offering any rent specials?
121 Waterleaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Waterleaf pet-friendly?
No, 121 Waterleaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 121 Waterleaf offer parking?
Yes, 121 Waterleaf offers parking.
Does 121 Waterleaf have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 Waterleaf offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Waterleaf have a pool?
No, 121 Waterleaf does not have a pool.
Does 121 Waterleaf have accessible units?
No, 121 Waterleaf does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Waterleaf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Waterleaf has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Waterleaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Waterleaf does not have units with air conditioning.
