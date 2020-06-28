121 Waterleaf

Amenities

Move-in ready bright detached home in Cypress Village. A private floor plan that hides the living room area from front door view. Open kitchen with plenty of cabinets, quartz countertops, spacious island/breakfast counter, polished tile backsplash, built-in microwave and all stainless appliances. Fresh custom paint, beautiful upscale and easy to use custom blinds by Elwin throughout the house, modern laminate flooring, thermostats on each floor, recessed lighting and crown molding. Convenient second-floor laundry room with cabinets. Spacious backyard and a well-designed low maintenance landscape with beautiful artificial turf that looks just like real grass. Quick walk to neighborhood Jasmine Park, community Arbor Park, and Gold Ribbon Cypress Village elementary. Short drive to Jeffrey Trail Middle School, 5 freeway, Cypress Village Shopping Center, Woodbury Town Center and the Great Park Complex. Just about 2.5 miles from the 405 freeway and 3 miles from the Irvine Spectrum. Large 4-door French Door Samsung refrigerator and washer and dryer are included.