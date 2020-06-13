121 Mistletoe

Amenities
Lovely Single Family Home located in the beautiful Eastwood Village Community. Great location that no house on your back. 4
Bedrooms in the house and one on the main floor. Each room has a full bath, which makes everyone can enjoy the convenience
and privacy. Wood-look tiles, high-quality carpet, upgraded island, counter-tops, backsplash, installed window covers, full-function shower head, everything you need is there for you with the best quality. All the appliances are also ready for your use,
include the Build-In Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer. Walking distance to the elementary school, parks and two swimming pools.
Within 10 minutes driving to the shopping, restaurants and freeways. This house is your best choice!