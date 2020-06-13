All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 121 Mistletoe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
121 Mistletoe
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

121 Mistletoe

121 Mistletoe · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

121 Mistletoe, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely Single Family Home located in the beautiful Eastwood Village Community. Great location that no house on your back. 4
Bedrooms in the house and one on the main floor. Each room has a full bath, which makes everyone can enjoy the convenience
and privacy. Wood-look tiles, high-quality carpet, upgraded island, counter-tops, backsplash, installed window covers, full-function shower head, everything you need is there for you with the best quality. All the appliances are also ready for your use,
include the Build-In Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer. Walking distance to the elementary school, parks and two swimming pools.
Within 10 minutes driving to the shopping, restaurants and freeways. This house is your best choice!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Mistletoe have any available units?
121 Mistletoe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 121 Mistletoe have?
Some of 121 Mistletoe's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Mistletoe currently offering any rent specials?
121 Mistletoe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Mistletoe pet-friendly?
No, 121 Mistletoe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 121 Mistletoe offer parking?
No, 121 Mistletoe does not offer parking.
Does 121 Mistletoe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 Mistletoe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Mistletoe have a pool?
Yes, 121 Mistletoe has a pool.
Does 121 Mistletoe have accessible units?
No, 121 Mistletoe does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Mistletoe have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Mistletoe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Mistletoe have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Mistletoe does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology