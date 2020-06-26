All apartments in Irvine
121 Bright Poppy
121 Bright Poppy

121 Bright Poppy · (714) 425-1127
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

121 Bright Poppy, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1734 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Like New, fully furnished home ready for move in now! Sage at Portola Springs by KB Home. This Home is elegant and tastefully decorated offering a large open concept floor plan with 3 Bedrooms plus a large Great Room and upstairs tech /study center with built in desk. The 9ft ceilings throughout give a large open feel. Upstairs a large Master Suite with beautiful 5 piece master bath suite including oversized soaking tub, separate shower with glass enclosure, dual vanity, and large walk in closet provide comfort and serenity. The beautiful open kitchen concept includes granite counter tops, a large island, and top end energy efficient stainless appliances. A patio off the Great Room offers the ultimate in indoor/outdoor living with upgrade options including bi-fold accordion doors. Energy efficient, ENERGY STAR qualified homes certified by third-party inspector, and come with SunPower solar energy. Community of Portola Springs provides resort style amenities including 6 pools with poolside cabanas, tot lots and play structures, basketball and tennis courts, barbecue and picnics areas, and multipurpose community centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Bright Poppy have any available units?
121 Bright Poppy has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 121 Bright Poppy have?
Some of 121 Bright Poppy's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Bright Poppy currently offering any rent specials?
121 Bright Poppy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Bright Poppy pet-friendly?
No, 121 Bright Poppy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 121 Bright Poppy offer parking?
No, 121 Bright Poppy does not offer parking.
Does 121 Bright Poppy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Bright Poppy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Bright Poppy have a pool?
Yes, 121 Bright Poppy has a pool.
Does 121 Bright Poppy have accessible units?
No, 121 Bright Poppy does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Bright Poppy have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Bright Poppy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Bright Poppy have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Bright Poppy does not have units with air conditioning.
