121 Bright Poppy

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Like New, fully furnished home ready for move in now! Sage at Portola Springs by KB Home. This Home is elegant and tastefully decorated offering a large open concept floor plan with 3 Bedrooms plus a large Great Room and upstairs tech /study center with built in desk. The 9ft ceilings throughout give a large open feel. Upstairs a large Master Suite with beautiful 5 piece master bath suite including oversized soaking tub, separate shower with glass enclosure, dual vanity, and large walk in closet provide comfort and serenity. The beautiful open kitchen concept includes granite counter tops, a large island, and top end energy efficient stainless appliances. A patio off the Great Room offers the ultimate in indoor/outdoor living with upgrade options including bi-fold accordion doors. Energy efficient, ENERGY STAR qualified homes certified by third-party inspector, and come with SunPower solar energy. Community of Portola Springs provides resort style amenities including 6 pools with poolside cabanas, tot lots and play structures, basketball and tennis courts, barbecue and picnics areas, and multipurpose community centers.