1206 Timberwood

Amenities

garage pool playground hot tub fireplace

WELCOME TO THE GATED COMMUNITY, COLLAGE OF NORTHWOOD POINTE. PRIVATE TRANQUIL LOCATION IS AN END UNIT. NICELY THOUGHT OUT FLOOR PLAN FEATURES A SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH A FIREPLACE. KITCHEN IS AMPLE WITH CERAMIC TILE COUNTERS & LOTS OF COUNTER SPACE & AND EATING AREA. ENJOY THE CONVENIENCE OF A FORMAL DINING ROOM. MASTER BEDROOM WITH VIEWS OF LUSH GREENBELT. MASTER BATHROOM BOASTS DOUBLE SINKS, SEPARATE SHOWER, AND OVERSIZED TUB. INSIDE LAUNDRY & DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE ADDS TO CONVENIENCE. COLLAGE OFFERS IT'S RESIDENTS A POOL, SPA, TOT LOT, AND BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING THROUGHOUT. ATTEND AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS; INCLUDING STEPS TO CANYONVIEW ELEMENTARY, SIERRA VISTA MIDDLE SCHOOL, AND NORTHWOOD HIGH SCHOOL. HOME IS SITUATED NEAR TRAILS, PARKS SHOPPING, DINING, AND MUCHN MORE