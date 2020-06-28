All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:11 AM

120 parkwood

120 Parkwood · No Longer Available
Location

120 Parkwood, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Luxury town home of Eastwood in Irvine. Elevating the beauty of attached new home design of Delano Plan 2, which offers open floor plan home with 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom. Modern style long with recess lighting and surrounded by windows. A lot of sunlight flushing into this beautiful home. Upstairs two secondary bedrooms share a full bath with dual vanities. The master suite features a balcony and resort retreat with soaking tub and separate shower. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter-top and island and stainless steel appliances. Nearby amenities including club house, pools, parks and so much more! Award winning Irvine Unified Schools are just steps away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 parkwood have any available units?
120 parkwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 120 parkwood have?
Some of 120 parkwood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 parkwood currently offering any rent specials?
120 parkwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 parkwood pet-friendly?
No, 120 parkwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 120 parkwood offer parking?
No, 120 parkwood does not offer parking.
Does 120 parkwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 parkwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 parkwood have a pool?
Yes, 120 parkwood has a pool.
Does 120 parkwood have accessible units?
No, 120 parkwood does not have accessible units.
Does 120 parkwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 parkwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 parkwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 parkwood does not have units with air conditioning.
