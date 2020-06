Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Northwood single family home offered for lease. This home locate in quiet cul-de-sac area, comes in highly upgraded kitchen and bathroom recently remodeled. There are 3 bedrooms and two and half bathrooms. Amenities include: inside laundry room, fireplace, wood floor, carpet flooring House is located in the prestigious school district of Irvine Unified. Schools include: Brywood Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School, & Northwood High School.