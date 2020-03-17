12 Swallowtail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Rarely on the market, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath home offers single level easy living. The kitchen and bathrooms have been remodeled and have neutral tones throughout. The oversized master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and private bath with a sliding glass door leading to the private back porch. The secondary bedroom looks out onto the front porch with landscape that also provides privacy from the street. The living room includes a cozy fireplace for those colder winter nights. All of this and a full 2 car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups. Nearby schools include Irvine High School, College Park Elementary School, and Greentree Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Ralphs, Mitsuwa Marketplace and Smart & Final Extra!. Nearby coffee shops include Bruxie Original Fried Chicken & Waffle Sandwich, Paris Baguette and Paris Baguette Heritag. Nearby restaurants include Super Mex, The Wheel of Life and Oriental Seafood Noodle House. Nearby parks include Heritage Park, College Park and Willows Park. Freeway close. The perfect home!