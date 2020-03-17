All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12 Swallowtail

12 Swallowtail · No Longer Available
Location

12 Swallowtail, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Rarely on the market, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath home offers single level easy living. The kitchen and bathrooms have been remodeled and have neutral tones throughout. The oversized master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and private bath with a sliding glass door leading to the private back porch. The secondary bedroom looks out onto the front porch with landscape that also provides privacy from the street. The living room includes a cozy fireplace for those colder winter nights. All of this and a full 2 car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups. Nearby schools include Irvine High School, College Park Elementary School, and Greentree Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Ralphs, Mitsuwa Marketplace and Smart & Final Extra!. Nearby coffee shops include Bruxie Original Fried Chicken & Waffle Sandwich, Paris Baguette and Paris Baguette Heritag. Nearby restaurants include Super Mex, The Wheel of Life and Oriental Seafood Noodle House. Nearby parks include Heritage Park, College Park and Willows Park. Freeway close. The perfect home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Swallowtail have any available units?
12 Swallowtail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 12 Swallowtail have?
Some of 12 Swallowtail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Swallowtail currently offering any rent specials?
12 Swallowtail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Swallowtail pet-friendly?
No, 12 Swallowtail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 12 Swallowtail offer parking?
Yes, 12 Swallowtail does offer parking.
Does 12 Swallowtail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Swallowtail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Swallowtail have a pool?
No, 12 Swallowtail does not have a pool.
Does 12 Swallowtail have accessible units?
No, 12 Swallowtail does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Swallowtail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Swallowtail has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Swallowtail have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Swallowtail does not have units with air conditioning.
