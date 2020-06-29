All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 12 Moss.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
12 Moss
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:11 AM

12 Moss

12 Moss Gln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12 Moss Gln, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2BR+ Den/Loft, living room w/2 story ceilings, fireplace, skylights, hardwood floors. Sliders open to the rear patio which overlooks the Turtle Rock trail. Spacious master suite has room for retreat & has balcony enjoying the view. Open den/loft area has built-in shelves. Big garage space w/built in storage cabinets. Great community included park, greenbelt, pool & tennis. Walking distance w/direct path to Turtle Rock Elementary & University High Schools.
For more information, please text or call 626-474-6791.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Moss have any available units?
12 Moss doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 12 Moss have?
Some of 12 Moss's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Moss currently offering any rent specials?
12 Moss is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Moss pet-friendly?
No, 12 Moss is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 12 Moss offer parking?
Yes, 12 Moss offers parking.
Does 12 Moss have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Moss does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Moss have a pool?
Yes, 12 Moss has a pool.
Does 12 Moss have accessible units?
No, 12 Moss does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Moss have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Moss does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Moss have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Moss does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology