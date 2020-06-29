Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

2BR+ Den/Loft, living room w/2 story ceilings, fireplace, skylights, hardwood floors. Sliders open to the rear patio which overlooks the Turtle Rock trail. Spacious master suite has room for retreat & has balcony enjoying the view. Open den/loft area has built-in shelves. Big garage space w/built in storage cabinets. Great community included park, greenbelt, pool & tennis. Walking distance w/direct path to Turtle Rock Elementary & University High Schools.

For more information, please text or call 626-474-6791.