12 Moonstone

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

This Wonderful End Unit Town Home Has It's Own Private Walkway To The Front Door Entrance! Open spacious floor plan with wood flooring through-out the ground level. Open kitchen has maple wood kitchen cabinets with a separate pantry. Very open comfortable living room with fireplace. There is a sizable dining room/area with French Doors opening to a large stone patio. There is also a downstairs bathroom.



There are 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms upstairs that has a split bedroom plan where the master bedroom is separate from the other 2 bedrooms for privacy. Large master bedroom with walk in in closet and custom closet organizers. Large spacious master bathroom with dual sinks, separate bathtub and separate shower. Very convenient upstairs laundry room. A special office nook upstairs with built-in desk and cabinets. Beautiful plantation shutters on every window throughout the entire home for privacy!



This Town Home Is In An Extremely Quiet, Peaceful And Private Location In West Irvine! Approx. 2 blocks to beautiful Homestead Park, with pool and spa area. Only 1.5 miles to The Market Place. Easy access to the 5 Freeway and the 261 and 241.