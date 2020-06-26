All apartments in Irvine
12 Moonstone

Location

12 Moonstone, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This Wonderful End Unit Town Home Has It's Own Private Walkway To The Front Door Entrance! Open spacious floor plan with wood flooring through-out the ground level. Open kitchen has maple wood kitchen cabinets with a separate pantry. Very open comfortable living room with fireplace. There is a sizable dining room/area with French Doors opening to a large stone patio. There is also a downstairs bathroom.

There are 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms upstairs that has a split bedroom plan where the master bedroom is separate from the other 2 bedrooms for privacy. Large master bedroom with walk in in closet and custom closet organizers. Large spacious master bathroom with dual sinks, separate bathtub and separate shower. Very convenient upstairs laundry room. A special office nook upstairs with built-in desk and cabinets. Beautiful plantation shutters on every window throughout the entire home for privacy!

This Town Home Is In An Extremely Quiet, Peaceful And Private Location In West Irvine! Approx. 2 blocks to beautiful Homestead Park, with pool and spa area. Only 1.5 miles to The Market Place. Easy access to the 5 Freeway and the 261 and 241.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Moonstone have any available units?
12 Moonstone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 12 Moonstone have?
Some of 12 Moonstone's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Moonstone currently offering any rent specials?
12 Moonstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Moonstone pet-friendly?
No, 12 Moonstone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 12 Moonstone offer parking?
Yes, 12 Moonstone offers parking.
Does 12 Moonstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Moonstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Moonstone have a pool?
Yes, 12 Moonstone has a pool.
Does 12 Moonstone have accessible units?
Yes, 12 Moonstone has accessible units.
Does 12 Moonstone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Moonstone has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Moonstone have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Moonstone does not have units with air conditioning.

