Irvine, CA
12 Glorieta E
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:00 AM

12 Glorieta E

12 Glorieta East · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

12 Glorieta East, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cul de Sac located beautiful home with 4 Bedrooms plus huge (16’*18’) bonus room to be fifth bedroom or multipurpose room. Downstairs travertine tiles and laminate flooring, upstairs with comfy carpet, family room with fireplace and storage closet, remolded kitchen with granite counter-top, breakfast counter, build-in microwave and oven, gas cook-top with range hood, dishwasher, maple-wood cabinetry and pantry. Dual-panel windows and custom folding French doors, indoor laundry room, newer A/C & heater, ceiling fans and lights in all bedrooms and dining room. Professional landscape and hardscape private backyard have remote control awing, trellis, lush grass and garden plantation all around, providing a serenity life and relaxation. Garage with many storage cabinets and closets, walking distance to award winning schools including Santiago Hills Elementary and Prestigious Northwood high, Resort like association amenities, greenbelt trails, shopping and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Glorieta E have any available units?
12 Glorieta E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 12 Glorieta E have?
Some of 12 Glorieta E's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Glorieta E currently offering any rent specials?
12 Glorieta E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Glorieta E pet-friendly?
No, 12 Glorieta E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 12 Glorieta E offer parking?
Yes, 12 Glorieta E offers parking.
Does 12 Glorieta E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Glorieta E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Glorieta E have a pool?
No, 12 Glorieta E does not have a pool.
Does 12 Glorieta E have accessible units?
No, 12 Glorieta E does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Glorieta E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Glorieta E has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Glorieta E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12 Glorieta E has units with air conditioning.
