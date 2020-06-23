12 Glorieta E

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Cul de Sac located beautiful home with 4 Bedrooms plus huge (16’*18’) bonus room to be fifth bedroom or multipurpose room. Downstairs travertine tiles and laminate flooring, upstairs with comfy carpet, family room with fireplace and storage closet, remolded kitchen with granite counter-top, breakfast counter, build-in microwave and oven, gas cook-top with range hood, dishwasher, maple-wood cabinetry and pantry. Dual-panel windows and custom folding French doors, indoor laundry room, newer A/C & heater, ceiling fans and lights in all bedrooms and dining room. Professional landscape and hardscape private backyard have remote control awing, trellis, lush grass and garden plantation all around, providing a serenity life and relaxation. Garage with many storage cabinets and closets, walking distance to award winning schools including Santiago Hills Elementary and Prestigious Northwood high, Resort like association amenities, greenbelt trails, shopping and parks.