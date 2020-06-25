12 Edgestone.

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Detach Two Story Condo, Three Bedrooms, Two and a Half Baths, with large front and back yard. Upgraded Kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, built ins - master closet, gas fire place, A/C, forced air, washer dryer hookups in garage, high vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, light and bright throughout home, two car attached garage, tile, carpet and laminate flooring throughout. Living room, dining room, outside includes hardscape area as well as large grass area in both the front and backyard. Home is close to trail, tennis courts, swimming pool & spa, Deerfield Elementary, Venado Middle School, Irvine High, close to Windwood and Flagstone Park with basketball court, Shopping and more!