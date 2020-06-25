All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

12 Edgestone

12 Edgestone · No Longer Available
Location

12 Edgestone, Irvine, CA 92606
Walnut

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Detach Two Story Condo, Three Bedrooms, Two and a Half Baths, with large front and back yard. Upgraded Kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, built ins - master closet, gas fire place, A/C, forced air, washer dryer hookups in garage, high vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, light and bright throughout home, two car attached garage, tile, carpet and laminate flooring throughout. Living room, dining room, outside includes hardscape area as well as large grass area in both the front and backyard. Home is close to trail, tennis courts, swimming pool & spa, Deerfield Elementary, Venado Middle School, Irvine High, close to Windwood and Flagstone Park with basketball court, Shopping and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12 Edgestone have any available units?
12 Edgestone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 12 Edgestone have?
Some of 12 Edgestone's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Edgestone currently offering any rent specials?
12 Edgestone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Edgestone pet-friendly?
No, 12 Edgestone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 12 Edgestone offer parking?
Yes, 12 Edgestone offers parking.
Does 12 Edgestone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Edgestone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Edgestone have a pool?
Yes, 12 Edgestone has a pool.
Does 12 Edgestone have accessible units?
No, 12 Edgestone does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Edgestone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Edgestone has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Edgestone have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12 Edgestone has units with air conditioning.

