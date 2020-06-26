12 Butterfly

Amenities

Fantastic 4 bedroom, single family home located in the heart of Irvine. This is the one you've been waiting for! Completely remodeled from top to bottom, this home boasts three bedrooms upstairs and one full bedroom and bath downstairs. Enter into the living area with vaulted ceilings, plenty of recessed lights, scraped ceilings and new dual pane windows. Gourmet Kitchen with large island overlooks the family room and dining area with refaced fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and large pantry. Tile flooring throughout the lower level and laminate flooring throughout the upper level. Upstairs Master Suite has large walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings, large balcony and luxurious master bath with dual shower heads. Two large secondary bedrooms with ample closet space share an updated hall bathroom. Out door yard space is perfect for entertaining. This home has a unique location and backs up to an expansive association greenbelt. This open space provides nice views from the home and is a natural extension without the maintenance. Convenient two car attached garage has hooks for storage. Enjoy association pool, spa and clubhouse. Attend award winning Irvine Unified Schools. Near the 5 freeway, Heritage Plaza shopping, Irvine Library, Heritage Park, Tustin Market Place, Irvine Valley College, Irvine Spectrum and much more. Hurry it won't last long!