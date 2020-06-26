All apartments in Irvine
12 Butterfly
12 Butterfly

12 Butterfly · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

12 Butterfly, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fantastic 4 bedroom, single family home located in the heart of Irvine. This is the one you've been waiting for! Completely remodeled from top to bottom, this home boasts three bedrooms upstairs and one full bedroom and bath downstairs. Enter into the living area with vaulted ceilings, plenty of recessed lights, scraped ceilings and new dual pane windows. Gourmet Kitchen with large island overlooks the family room and dining area with refaced fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and large pantry. Tile flooring throughout the lower level and laminate flooring throughout the upper level. Upstairs Master Suite has large walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings, large balcony and luxurious master bath with dual shower heads. Two large secondary bedrooms with ample closet space share an updated hall bathroom. Out door yard space is perfect for entertaining. This home has a unique location and backs up to an expansive association greenbelt. This open space provides nice views from the home and is a natural extension without the maintenance. Convenient two car attached garage has hooks for storage. Enjoy association pool, spa and clubhouse. Attend award winning Irvine Unified Schools. Near the 5 freeway, Heritage Plaza shopping, Irvine Library, Heritage Park, Tustin Market Place, Irvine Valley College, Irvine Spectrum and much more. Hurry it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Butterfly have any available units?
12 Butterfly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 12 Butterfly have?
Some of 12 Butterfly's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Butterfly currently offering any rent specials?
12 Butterfly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Butterfly pet-friendly?
No, 12 Butterfly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 12 Butterfly offer parking?
Yes, 12 Butterfly offers parking.
Does 12 Butterfly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Butterfly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Butterfly have a pool?
Yes, 12 Butterfly has a pool.
Does 12 Butterfly have accessible units?
No, 12 Butterfly does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Butterfly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Butterfly has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Butterfly have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Butterfly does not have units with air conditioning.
