Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

We are pleased to offer an immaculate well-maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an office. Home has newer floors and carpet, high ceilings in the living room and the fireplace makes you feel right at home. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, newer faucets and a center island with stainless steel stove. MOVE IN READY ON DECEMBER 11! Call today to schedule appt.