119 Coyote Brush

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Gorgeous House with 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms Plus 1 Office and 1 Loft in the Garden Hills of Portola Springs. SunPower SOLAR POWER SYSTEM. Open Floor Plan with Beautiful Wood Flooring Throughout Entire Main Floor. Convenience MAIN FLOOR 1 Bedroom, Bathroom and Office. End-to End of Magnificent French Doors that Open into an Enchanting Private Yard. Living Area with Cozy Fireplace Open to Upgrade Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Commercial Style Cook-Top, Large Island, Quartz Counter Tops. Upstairs Features Spacious Loft, Luxurious Master Suite, 2 Spacious Bedrooms, Hallway Bathroom and Laundry Room. Walk to Orchard Trails Park and Tomato Springs Park with Lighted Tennis Court, BBQ, Junior Olympic Pool, Spa, Children’s Wadding Pool. Easy Access to Freeway.