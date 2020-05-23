All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 119 Coyote Brush.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
119 Coyote Brush
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

119 Coyote Brush

119 Coyote Brush · (714) 261-5998
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

119 Coyote Brush, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3179 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous House with 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms Plus 1 Office and 1 Loft in the Garden Hills of Portola Springs. SunPower SOLAR POWER SYSTEM. Open Floor Plan with Beautiful Wood Flooring Throughout Entire Main Floor. Convenience MAIN FLOOR 1 Bedroom, Bathroom and Office. End-to End of Magnificent French Doors that Open into an Enchanting Private Yard. Living Area with Cozy Fireplace Open to Upgrade Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Commercial Style Cook-Top, Large Island, Quartz Counter Tops. Upstairs Features Spacious Loft, Luxurious Master Suite, 2 Spacious Bedrooms, Hallway Bathroom and Laundry Room. Walk to Orchard Trails Park and Tomato Springs Park with Lighted Tennis Court, BBQ, Junior Olympic Pool, Spa, Children’s Wadding Pool. Easy Access to Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Coyote Brush have any available units?
119 Coyote Brush has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 119 Coyote Brush have?
Some of 119 Coyote Brush's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Coyote Brush currently offering any rent specials?
119 Coyote Brush isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Coyote Brush pet-friendly?
No, 119 Coyote Brush is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 119 Coyote Brush offer parking?
No, 119 Coyote Brush does not offer parking.
Does 119 Coyote Brush have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Coyote Brush does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Coyote Brush have a pool?
Yes, 119 Coyote Brush has a pool.
Does 119 Coyote Brush have accessible units?
No, 119 Coyote Brush does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Coyote Brush have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Coyote Brush does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Coyote Brush have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Coyote Brush does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 119 Coyote Brush?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity