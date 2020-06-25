118 Rye Grass

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

Home features spacious open floor plan, gorgeous upgraded kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths (3 beds with own 3 baths) , one bed/bath downstairs, attached 2 car garage, lots of windows for light and fresh air, Great community with all the amenities (park, Jr Olympic pool, Jacuzzi,BBQ Grill, Kids play Grounds, Tennis Courts, Mini golf, Basketball, sand volleyball courts,walking trails) all right here, Next to Portola Springs elementary school. Portola High school is also nearby. Great park is just cross street. home is located minutes away from Woodbury Town Center, the Irvine Spectrum is also close by.