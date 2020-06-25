All apartments in Irvine
118 Rye Grass

118 Rye Grass · No Longer Available
Location

118 Rye Grass, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Home features spacious open floor plan, gorgeous upgraded kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths (3 beds with own 3 baths) , one bed/bath downstairs, attached 2 car garage, lots of windows for light and fresh air, Great community with all the amenities (park, Jr Olympic pool, Jacuzzi,BBQ Grill, Kids play Grounds, Tennis Courts, Mini golf, Basketball, sand volleyball courts,walking trails) all right here, Next to Portola Springs elementary school. Portola High school is also nearby. Great park is just cross street. home is located minutes away from Woodbury Town Center, the Irvine Spectrum is also close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Rye Grass have any available units?
118 Rye Grass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 118 Rye Grass have?
Some of 118 Rye Grass's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Rye Grass currently offering any rent specials?
118 Rye Grass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Rye Grass pet-friendly?
No, 118 Rye Grass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 118 Rye Grass offer parking?
Yes, 118 Rye Grass offers parking.
Does 118 Rye Grass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Rye Grass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Rye Grass have a pool?
Yes, 118 Rye Grass has a pool.
Does 118 Rye Grass have accessible units?
No, 118 Rye Grass does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Rye Grass have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Rye Grass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Rye Grass have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Rye Grass does not have units with air conditioning.
