118 Canyon Creek

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym game room parking playground pool bbq/grill guest suite hot tub media room tennis court

This beautiful European-influenced custom estate with views in exclusive Shady Canyon offers word-class living with 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms on three levels with an entertaining floor plan. Authentic Italian architecture beckons you to the inviting entrance, while a private courtyard with fireplace invites you inside the home to explore the vast entertaining spaces with multiple doors to the outside. The upper level showcases a luxurious master wing with spa bath and viewing terrace, and a secondary bedroom en suite nearby. The main level offers two secondary bedrooms, a detached guest casita, library/office, formal living room, dining room, open-concept chef’s kitchen, and oversized family room with high ceiling and views. The subterranean level features a large state-of-the-art home theater with game room and bar, walk-in wine cellar and wine tasting room, exercise room and a guest suite (ideal for a live-in maid). Enjoy picturesque views and spectacular days and nights spent in the resort-style yard with pool, spa, built-in barbecue, covered pool cabana and much more! Shady Canyon offers its residents world-class amenities including swimming, tennis, golf, playground, clubhouses, hiking and biking trails, and two 24/7 guard gate access.