Irvine, CA
118 Canyon Creek
Last updated March 17 2020 at 8:35 AM

118 Canyon Creek

118 Canyon Creek · No Longer Available
Location

118 Canyon Creek, Irvine, CA 92603
Shady Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
media room
tennis court
This beautiful European-influenced custom estate with views in exclusive Shady Canyon offers word-class living with 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms on three levels with an entertaining floor plan. Authentic Italian architecture beckons you to the inviting entrance, while a private courtyard with fireplace invites you inside the home to explore the vast entertaining spaces with multiple doors to the outside. The upper level showcases a luxurious master wing with spa bath and viewing terrace, and a secondary bedroom en suite nearby. The main level offers two secondary bedrooms, a detached guest casita, library/office, formal living room, dining room, open-concept chef’s kitchen, and oversized family room with high ceiling and views. The subterranean level features a large state-of-the-art home theater with game room and bar, walk-in wine cellar and wine tasting room, exercise room and a guest suite (ideal for a live-in maid). Enjoy picturesque views and spectacular days and nights spent in the resort-style yard with pool, spa, built-in barbecue, covered pool cabana and much more! Shady Canyon offers its residents world-class amenities including swimming, tennis, golf, playground, clubhouses, hiking and biking trails, and two 24/7 guard gate access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Canyon Creek have any available units?
118 Canyon Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 118 Canyon Creek have?
Some of 118 Canyon Creek's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Canyon Creek currently offering any rent specials?
118 Canyon Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Canyon Creek pet-friendly?
No, 118 Canyon Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 118 Canyon Creek offer parking?
Yes, 118 Canyon Creek offers parking.
Does 118 Canyon Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Canyon Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Canyon Creek have a pool?
Yes, 118 Canyon Creek has a pool.
Does 118 Canyon Creek have accessible units?
No, 118 Canyon Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Canyon Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Canyon Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Canyon Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Canyon Creek does not have units with air conditioning.

