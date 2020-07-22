All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 7 2020

117 Citysquare

117 Citysquare · No Longer Available
Location

117 Citysquare, Irvine, CA 92614
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Beautiful and brand new town home! Featuring 3 stories with one full bedroom and bathroom located on the main floor, spacious deck off main living area, big and bright kitchen, and a lovely view of the grassy park below. Located in the heart of Irvine, only 3 miles from UC Irvine, Southcoast Plaza, and Diamond Jamboree Shopping Center. Home includes all new and very sleek electric appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer. CitySquare is California’s only all-electric Zero Net Energy community. Hurry now this property won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Citysquare have any available units?
117 Citysquare doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 117 Citysquare have?
Some of 117 Citysquare's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Citysquare currently offering any rent specials?
117 Citysquare is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Citysquare pet-friendly?
No, 117 Citysquare is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 117 Citysquare offer parking?
No, 117 Citysquare does not offer parking.
Does 117 Citysquare have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 Citysquare offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Citysquare have a pool?
No, 117 Citysquare does not have a pool.
Does 117 Citysquare have accessible units?
No, 117 Citysquare does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Citysquare have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Citysquare does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Citysquare have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Citysquare does not have units with air conditioning.
