117 Citysquare

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities new construction

Beautiful and brand new town home! Featuring 3 stories with one full bedroom and bathroom located on the main floor, spacious deck off main living area, big and bright kitchen, and a lovely view of the grassy park below. Located in the heart of Irvine, only 3 miles from UC Irvine, Southcoast Plaza, and Diamond Jamboree Shopping Center. Home includes all new and very sleek electric appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer. CitySquare is California’s only all-electric Zero Net Energy community. Hurry now this property won't last long!