117 Briarberry

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome to this beautiful turnkey residence in the very desirable Cypress Village. NO CARPET in Entire Premise! Epoxy in Garage. This extraordinary Italian & Spanish style exterior architecture, built by California Pacific homes is highly upgraded 3-level floorpan with 3 beds and 3.5 baths. Creatively designed, open floor plan and upgraded flooring and a gourmet kitchen. Additional upgrades include: window shutters and custom-made blinds, bathrooms with custom tiles, extra insulation, recessed LED lights, kitchen water filter and Nest Thermostat. On the first floor there is a suite with private bath and closet. Upstairs natural light floods the open living area - kitchen, dining and living room with half bath. The contemporary kitchen features stainless steel appliances; contemporary cabinets and large island in White Thermafoil with exquisite Pental Quartz countertops. Slide open the doors from the kitchen and enjoy dining on your private deck. Relax on the third floor in your master suite featuring walk-in closet, dual vanity, private commode and stall shower composed of tile and clear glass. Walk to the resort style recreation areas, take a dip in the pool, play at the park, barbecue with friends, or take a hike on the open trail. Convenient access to Irvine Spectrum, Woodbury Shopping Center and the Great Park, award winning Irvine School district and freeways.