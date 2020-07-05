All apartments in Irvine
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
117 Briarberry
Last updated February 1 2020 at 7:19 AM

117 Briarberry

117 Briarberry · No Longer Available
Location

117 Briarberry, Irvine, CA 92618
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to this beautiful turnkey residence in the very desirable Cypress Village. NO CARPET in Entire Premise! Epoxy in Garage. This extraordinary Italian & Spanish style exterior architecture, built by California Pacific homes is highly upgraded 3-level floorpan with 3 beds and 3.5 baths. Creatively designed, open floor plan and upgraded flooring and a gourmet kitchen. Additional upgrades include: window shutters and custom-made blinds, bathrooms with custom tiles, extra insulation, recessed LED lights, kitchen water filter and Nest Thermostat. On the first floor there is a suite with private bath and closet. Upstairs natural light floods the open living area - kitchen, dining and living room with half bath. The contemporary kitchen features stainless steel appliances; contemporary cabinets and large island in White Thermafoil with exquisite Pental Quartz countertops. Slide open the doors from the kitchen and enjoy dining on your private deck. Relax on the third floor in your master suite featuring walk-in closet, dual vanity, private commode and stall shower composed of tile and clear glass. Walk to the resort style recreation areas, take a dip in the pool, play at the park, barbecue with friends, or take a hike on the open trail. Convenient access to Irvine Spectrum, Woodbury Shopping Center and the Great Park, award winning Irvine School district and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Briarberry have any available units?
117 Briarberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 117 Briarberry have?
Some of 117 Briarberry's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Briarberry currently offering any rent specials?
117 Briarberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Briarberry pet-friendly?
No, 117 Briarberry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 117 Briarberry offer parking?
Yes, 117 Briarberry offers parking.
Does 117 Briarberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Briarberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Briarberry have a pool?
Yes, 117 Briarberry has a pool.
Does 117 Briarberry have accessible units?
No, 117 Briarberry does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Briarberry have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Briarberry does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Briarberry have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Briarberry does not have units with air conditioning.

