116 Island Coral
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:23 AM

116 Island Coral

116 Island Coral · No Longer Available
Location

116 Island Coral, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
This 2015 built TURNKEY detached 3 bedroom property Located in the Cypress Village of Irvine. All furniture included! End unit! Quiet, bright & charming! The property offers 3 beds, 2.5 baths. Good size and low maintenance back yard. The spacious living area and open Kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops, huge center island & Stainless Steel appliances including whirlpool fridge. First floor has wood-floor style tile and upstairs offers plush carpet. Recessed lighting, large dining area off of kitchen, crown moldings, tankless water heater. The master suite features spacious walk-in closet, & master bath with shower and bathtub. Laundry room upstairs with washer and dryer. Conveniently located in the desirable community of Cypress Village which boasts top amenities with private community parks with Pools & Spas, Tot lots, barbecues & picnic tables & close proximity to Elementary and Jeffrey middle school. Close to shopping, Great Park, Jeffrey Open Space Trail, & Woodbury Town Center. Located in highly acclaimed Irvine School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Island Coral have any available units?
116 Island Coral doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 116 Island Coral have?
Some of 116 Island Coral's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Island Coral currently offering any rent specials?
116 Island Coral is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Island Coral pet-friendly?
No, 116 Island Coral is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 116 Island Coral offer parking?
No, 116 Island Coral does not offer parking.
Does 116 Island Coral have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Island Coral offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Island Coral have a pool?
Yes, 116 Island Coral has a pool.
Does 116 Island Coral have accessible units?
No, 116 Island Coral does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Island Coral have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Island Coral does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Island Coral have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Island Coral does not have units with air conditioning.
