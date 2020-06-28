116 Island Coral

Amenities

This 2015 built TURNKEY detached 3 bedroom property Located in the Cypress Village of Irvine. All furniture included! End unit! Quiet, bright & charming! The property offers 3 beds, 2.5 baths. Good size and low maintenance back yard. The spacious living area and open Kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops, huge center island & Stainless Steel appliances including whirlpool fridge. First floor has wood-floor style tile and upstairs offers plush carpet. Recessed lighting, large dining area off of kitchen, crown moldings, tankless water heater. The master suite features spacious walk-in closet, & master bath with shower and bathtub. Laundry room upstairs with washer and dryer. Conveniently located in the desirable community of Cypress Village which boasts top amenities with private community parks with Pools & Spas, Tot lots, barbecues & picnic tables & close proximity to Elementary and Jeffrey middle school. Close to shopping, Great Park, Jeffrey Open Space Trail, & Woodbury Town Center. Located in highly acclaimed Irvine School District.