Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:14 AM

115 Neptune · (714) 996-3000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 Neptune, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1798 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
tennis court
volleyball court
PLEASE CLICK ON" VT" VIRTUAL TOUR ICON. This Townhouse comes fully furnished. However, if you have furniture and furnishings it is possible for us to clear space for it. We will cater to your furniture and furnishing needs . If you are professional working from Home, why paying rent for an office; while you have your own home office ?
If you are a snow bird or in search of a job or business in Orange county, if you are working to establish your Home based business or buy your future home in southern CA, this as the perfect opportunity for you to lease this property.
Two car attached garage with enough space to park your boat! Extra space for your surfboards, skies, motorcycle, personal items, tools or workshop. If you have school age family members, take advantage of Orange County's prestigious award-winning school districts. Wood bury Town Center and Irvine Spectrum , shopping malls and restaurants are all conveniently close by. Access to the freeways( 241,133,5 & 405) 133 freeway only 3-4 minutes away, connecting you with Laguna Beach and rest of Orange County, San Diego and Los Angeles. World-class amenities exclusive to residents include playgrounds, indoor clubhouses, Olympic-size swimming pools, picnic areas, tennis courts, volleyball courts, basketball courts, baseball and soccer fields.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Neptune have any available units?
115 Neptune has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 Neptune have?
Some of 115 Neptune's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Neptune currently offering any rent specials?
115 Neptune is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Neptune pet-friendly?
No, 115 Neptune is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 115 Neptune offer parking?
Yes, 115 Neptune offers parking.
Does 115 Neptune have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Neptune does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Neptune have a pool?
Yes, 115 Neptune has a pool.
Does 115 Neptune have accessible units?
No, 115 Neptune does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Neptune have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Neptune has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Neptune have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Neptune does not have units with air conditioning.
