115 Neptune

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage new construction tennis court volleyball court

PLEASE CLICK ON" VT" VIRTUAL TOUR ICON. This Townhouse comes fully furnished. However, if you have furniture and furnishings it is possible for us to clear space for it. We will cater to your furniture and furnishing needs . If you are professional working from Home, why paying rent for an office; while you have your own home office ?

If you are a snow bird or in search of a job or business in Orange county, if you are working to establish your Home based business or buy your future home in southern CA, this as the perfect opportunity for you to lease this property.

Two car attached garage with enough space to park your boat! Extra space for your surfboards, skies, motorcycle, personal items, tools or workshop. If you have school age family members, take advantage of Orange County's prestigious award-winning school districts. Wood bury Town Center and Irvine Spectrum , shopping malls and restaurants are all conveniently close by. Access to the freeways( 241,133,5 & 405) 133 freeway only 3-4 minutes away, connecting you with Laguna Beach and rest of Orange County, San Diego and Los Angeles. World-class amenities exclusive to residents include playgrounds, indoor clubhouses, Olympic-size swimming pools, picnic areas, tennis courts, volleyball courts, basketball courts, baseball and soccer fields.