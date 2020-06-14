1133 Abelia

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nestled in quiet Columbus Grove. Open floor plan. Light and bright, end unit with 2 Bedrooms w/ en-suite Bathrooms, and separate Powder Room. Centrally located in Columbus Grove. Upgrades include custom kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, SS appliances, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, and upgraded carpet. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Attached 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Plenty of parking for your guest, which is rare for condominiums. Community amenities include: swimming pool, children's pool, spas, BBQ areas, parks, playgrounds, clubhouse, and basketball courts. The unit includes refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Owner will consider pets.