Irvine, CA
1133 Abelia
Last updated November 5 2019 at 4:15 AM

1133 Abelia

1133 Abelia · No Longer Available
Location

1133 Abelia, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Nestled in quiet Columbus Grove. Open floor plan. Light and bright, end unit with 2 Bedrooms w/ en-suite Bathrooms, and separate Powder Room. Centrally located in Columbus Grove. Upgrades include custom kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, SS appliances, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, and upgraded carpet. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Attached 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Plenty of parking for your guest, which is rare for condominiums. Community amenities include: swimming pool, children's pool, spas, BBQ areas, parks, playgrounds, clubhouse, and basketball courts. The unit includes refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Owner will consider pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Abelia have any available units?
1133 Abelia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1133 Abelia have?
Some of 1133 Abelia's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 Abelia currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Abelia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Abelia pet-friendly?
Yes, 1133 Abelia is pet friendly.
Does 1133 Abelia offer parking?
Yes, 1133 Abelia does offer parking.
Does 1133 Abelia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1133 Abelia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Abelia have a pool?
Yes, 1133 Abelia has a pool.
Does 1133 Abelia have accessible units?
No, 1133 Abelia does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Abelia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 Abelia has units with dishwashers.
Does 1133 Abelia have units with air conditioning?
No, 1133 Abelia does not have units with air conditioning.
