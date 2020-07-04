113 Thornhurst

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Bright and Airy Townhome Located in the Most Popular Community of Stonegate in Irvine. Gorgeous Front Entry Foyer Leads You to the 11 Plus Foot Ceiling with Crown Molding Spacious Main Living Area Adjacent to the Chef Inspired Gourmet Kitchen Features Beautiful Granite Countertops, Full Tile Backsplash, and Stainless-Steel Appliances. The Open Floor Plan Offers 2 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms plus an Office/Den. Master Bedroom has a Walk-in Closet and an Elegant Coffered Ceiling. Master Bathroom Features Ceramic Tile Surround Walk-in Shower with Mosaic Tile Decoration and Double Sinks with Tile Backsplash. Laundry Area Located Downstairs with Washer and Dryer. Attached 2 Car Garage. Award Winning Schools, Steps From Jeffery Open Space Trail, Community Pool and Spa, Sports Courts, and Much More. Minutes to Shopping and Dining at the Woodbury Town Center.