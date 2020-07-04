All apartments in Irvine
113 Thornhurst
Last updated November 29 2019 at 1:29 AM

113 Thornhurst

113 Thornhurst · No Longer Available
Location

113 Thornhurst, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Bright and Airy Townhome Located in the Most Popular Community of Stonegate in Irvine. Gorgeous Front Entry Foyer Leads You to the 11 Plus Foot Ceiling with Crown Molding Spacious Main Living Area Adjacent to the Chef Inspired Gourmet Kitchen Features Beautiful Granite Countertops, Full Tile Backsplash, and Stainless-Steel Appliances. The Open Floor Plan Offers 2 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms plus an Office/Den. Master Bedroom has a Walk-in Closet and an Elegant Coffered Ceiling. Master Bathroom Features Ceramic Tile Surround Walk-in Shower with Mosaic Tile Decoration and Double Sinks with Tile Backsplash. Laundry Area Located Downstairs with Washer and Dryer. Attached 2 Car Garage. Award Winning Schools, Steps From Jeffery Open Space Trail, Community Pool and Spa, Sports Courts, and Much More. Minutes to Shopping and Dining at the Woodbury Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Thornhurst have any available units?
113 Thornhurst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 113 Thornhurst have?
Some of 113 Thornhurst's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Thornhurst currently offering any rent specials?
113 Thornhurst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Thornhurst pet-friendly?
No, 113 Thornhurst is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 113 Thornhurst offer parking?
Yes, 113 Thornhurst offers parking.
Does 113 Thornhurst have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 Thornhurst offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Thornhurst have a pool?
Yes, 113 Thornhurst has a pool.
Does 113 Thornhurst have accessible units?
No, 113 Thornhurst does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Thornhurst have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Thornhurst has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Thornhurst have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Thornhurst does not have units with air conditioning.

