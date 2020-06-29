All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 4 2019 at 8:11 PM

113 Hitching Post

113 Hitching Post · No Longer Available
Location

113 Hitching Post, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
playground
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
The charming home is located in most desirable Eastwood Community , 5 bedroom suites with 1 bedroom suite on the main floor. Light and bright with indoor/outdoor living from dining room area to the backyard. Fantastic custom designed kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, 6 gas burner cooktop . WALKING DISTANCE to Eastwood Village Elementary and community facilities Such as: Pool,Club House, Swimming Pool, Spa, Tot lots, BBQ grills . Eastwood village Only minutes to Irvine Spectrum and South Coast Plaza Shopping, UCI, JWA Airport, Laguna Beach and the 5, 405, 133 Freeways! Property can rent with furniture for $6800/ Mon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Hitching Post have any available units?
113 Hitching Post doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 113 Hitching Post have?
Some of 113 Hitching Post's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Hitching Post currently offering any rent specials?
113 Hitching Post is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Hitching Post pet-friendly?
No, 113 Hitching Post is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 113 Hitching Post offer parking?
No, 113 Hitching Post does not offer parking.
Does 113 Hitching Post have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Hitching Post does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Hitching Post have a pool?
Yes, 113 Hitching Post has a pool.
Does 113 Hitching Post have accessible units?
No, 113 Hitching Post does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Hitching Post have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Hitching Post has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Hitching Post have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Hitching Post does not have units with air conditioning.
