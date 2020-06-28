All apartments in Irvine
113 Grazie
113 Grazie

113 Grazie · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

113 Grazie, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
google fiber
pet friendly
Fully Furnished House - Short or Long Term Rental - This fully furnished home is located in The Reserve at Orchard Hills, a gated enclave within walking distance to the distinguished Northwood High School and Canyon View Elementary School. Lease term is 30 calendar days minimum, with long term rental. Featuring three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, it comes fully furnished for your enjoyment. Two car attached garage. Community provides a resort style pool, multiple parks and miles of nature trails.

Property Amenities:

Great Room with panoramic floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors
Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite slab countertops
Choose a spacious upstairs loft instead of the standard upstairs bedroom.
Google Fiber now available
Luxurious master suite with spacious walk-in closet
Whole house fan makes air conditioning more efficient throughout the living space
Large Great Room with elegant panoramic doors
Interior laundry room, optional loft
Designed to protect the natural environment by encouraging water and energy conservation, waste reduction, recycling and better air quality
Unique Lutron Home Automation System controls lights and temperature via iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Android devices
Energy-efficient vinyl windows and lighting.
Water-efficient tankless water heater.

(RLNE5164748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Grazie have any available units?
113 Grazie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 113 Grazie have?
Some of 113 Grazie's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Grazie currently offering any rent specials?
113 Grazie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Grazie pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Grazie is pet friendly.
Does 113 Grazie offer parking?
Yes, 113 Grazie offers parking.
Does 113 Grazie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Grazie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Grazie have a pool?
Yes, 113 Grazie has a pool.
Does 113 Grazie have accessible units?
No, 113 Grazie does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Grazie have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Grazie does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Grazie have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 113 Grazie has units with air conditioning.
