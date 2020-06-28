113 Grazie

Amenities
Fully Furnished House - Short or Long Term Rental - This fully furnished home is located in The Reserve at Orchard Hills, a gated enclave within walking distance to the distinguished Northwood High School and Canyon View Elementary School. Lease term is 30 calendar days minimum, with long term rental. Featuring three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, it comes fully furnished for your enjoyment. Two car attached garage. Community provides a resort style pool, multiple parks and miles of nature trails.
Property Amenities:
Great Room with panoramic floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors
Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite slab countertops
Choose a spacious upstairs loft instead of the standard upstairs bedroom.
Google Fiber now available
Luxurious master suite with spacious walk-in closet
Whole house fan makes air conditioning more efficient throughout the living space
Large Great Room with elegant panoramic doors
Interior laundry room, optional loft
Designed to protect the natural environment by encouraging water and energy conservation, waste reduction, recycling and better air quality
Unique Lutron Home Automation System controls lights and temperature via iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Android devices
Energy-efficient vinyl windows and lighting.
Water-efficient tankless water heater.
(RLNE5164748)