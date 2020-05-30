All apartments in Irvine
112 Turning Post
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

112 Turning Post

112 Turning Post · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

112 Turning Post, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom Home in Eastwood Village Irvine - Check out this awesome 3d tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=rWUp6QWzKXG

Pristine 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home in Eastwood village Irvine with 2200 square feet also include quaint tech area upstairs with street view. 2 car direct access garage with driveway that includes 3 storage racks and tank-less water heater. Kitchen features like new cabinets, granite counter-tops, walk in pantry, recessed LED lighting, and stainless upgraded refrigerator, oven, microwave, gas stove, and dishwasher. One of the bedrooms and bathrooms is located on the first floor. The other 3 bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom is attached to private bathroom with dual sinks, over-sized tub and separate shower as well as walk in closet that includes a Winchester safe for resident use. Other upgrades include plantation shutters, shades, and curtains. Enjoy all the community amenities the area has to offer including pool and parks.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $4000 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Visit our website at irvinepropertymanagement.net and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at irvinepropertymanagement.net with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard 949-679-0440 x 122 or richard@irvinepropmgmt.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3949678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Turning Post have any available units?
112 Turning Post doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 112 Turning Post have?
Some of 112 Turning Post's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Turning Post currently offering any rent specials?
112 Turning Post is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Turning Post pet-friendly?
No, 112 Turning Post is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 112 Turning Post offer parking?
Yes, 112 Turning Post offers parking.
Does 112 Turning Post have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Turning Post does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Turning Post have a pool?
Yes, 112 Turning Post has a pool.
Does 112 Turning Post have accessible units?
No, 112 Turning Post does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Turning Post have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Turning Post has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Turning Post have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Turning Post does not have units with air conditioning.
