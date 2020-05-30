112 Turning Post

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom Home in Eastwood Village Irvine - Check out this awesome 3d tour:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=rWUp6QWzKXG



Pristine 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home in Eastwood village Irvine with 2200 square feet also include quaint tech area upstairs with street view. 2 car direct access garage with driveway that includes 3 storage racks and tank-less water heater. Kitchen features like new cabinets, granite counter-tops, walk in pantry, recessed LED lighting, and stainless upgraded refrigerator, oven, microwave, gas stove, and dishwasher. One of the bedrooms and bathrooms is located on the first floor. The other 3 bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom is attached to private bathroom with dual sinks, over-sized tub and separate shower as well as walk in closet that includes a Winchester safe for resident use. Other upgrades include plantation shutters, shades, and curtains. Enjoy all the community amenities the area has to offer including pool and parks.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $4000 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Visit our website at irvinepropertymanagement.net and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at irvinepropertymanagement.net with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard 949-679-0440 x 122 or richard@irvinepropmgmt.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3949678)