Singel family home .Large living room with carpet, Enjoy the two kitchen,include Chinese and Western, beautiful lawn on backyard. Two garages ,Four bedroom and four bathroom ,Every bedroom within private bathroom. Home has large master bedroom and plenty of closet space. A wonderful balcony on the second floor with great view from upstairs .Close to park and shopping center,Very easy access to freeway and highway.