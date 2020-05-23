112 Gardenview

Amenities

Situated in the exclusive guarded community of the Hidden Canyon, this spectacular estate features 5 bedrooms, 5 and a half bathrooms, more than 4,500 square feet of living space and 6,600 square feet lot, while boasting high-ceilings and open-plan space. Step onto the main floor, the fresh air flows perfectly, leading you to the open breakfast island, and taking you to an outdoor recreation area with beautiful landscaped gardens. The main floor has two bedrooms, including a luxurious and elegant master suite with high ceilings and walk-in closet. All kitchen appliances are stainless steel and enhanced by dramatic stone countertops and elegant cabinets. The other three suites are located on the second floor. There is an open space/bonus room on the second floor (may convert to second master bedroom). Nearly $300,000 in upgrades include new floors, new stair carpets and new custom landscapes & etc. The community has a Junior Olympic swimming pool, a resort-style clubhouse, walking/cycling trails, etc. An award-winning Irvine Unified School District. Minutes to Irvine Spectrum, John Wayne Airport, Laguna Beach, Newport Beach and Highway I-405, I-5, I-133.