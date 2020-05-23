All apartments in Irvine
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:14 PM

112 Gardenview

112 Gardenview · No Longer Available
Location

112 Gardenview, Irvine, CA 92618

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Situated in the exclusive guarded community of the Hidden Canyon, this spectacular estate features 5 bedrooms, 5 and a half bathrooms, more than 4,500 square feet of living space and 6,600 square feet lot, while boasting high-ceilings and open-plan space. Step onto the main floor, the fresh air flows perfectly, leading you to the open breakfast island, and taking you to an outdoor recreation area with beautiful landscaped gardens. The main floor has two bedrooms, including a luxurious and elegant master suite with high ceilings and walk-in closet. All kitchen appliances are stainless steel and enhanced by dramatic stone countertops and elegant cabinets. The other three suites are located on the second floor. There is an open space/bonus room on the second floor (may convert to second master bedroom). Nearly $300,000 in upgrades include new floors, new stair carpets and new custom landscapes & etc. The community has a Junior Olympic swimming pool, a resort-style clubhouse, walking/cycling trails, etc. An award-winning Irvine Unified School District. Minutes to Irvine Spectrum, John Wayne Airport, Laguna Beach, Newport Beach and Highway I-405, I-5, I-133.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Gardenview have any available units?
112 Gardenview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 112 Gardenview have?
Some of 112 Gardenview's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Gardenview currently offering any rent specials?
112 Gardenview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Gardenview pet-friendly?
No, 112 Gardenview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 112 Gardenview offer parking?
No, 112 Gardenview does not offer parking.
Does 112 Gardenview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Gardenview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Gardenview have a pool?
Yes, 112 Gardenview has a pool.
Does 112 Gardenview have accessible units?
No, 112 Gardenview does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Gardenview have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Gardenview does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Gardenview have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Gardenview does not have units with air conditioning.

