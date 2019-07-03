111 HOLLY SPRINGS

Amenities

odern Designed 2-Story, detached Condo is located in Trellis Court, a 2-yr old Cypress Village Community Plan-3 Model, which is centrally located near Award Winning Irvine Schools, Businesses, Shopping and Recreation with Easy Access to various Transportation Corridors. Features; Structured Wiring with Enhanced CAT-5E, 4 Bdrms, 3 UP and 1 Down, 3.5 Bath, 2-Story LOFT. First Floor Bedroom with private Bathroom and Walk-in Shower is PRACTICAL for Family and Friends. Vaulted-Ceiling captures the essence of this Open, Light-n-Bright, and Functional Floor Plan. Gourmet Kitchen with Caesarstone Counters, Bosch Stainless Steel Appliances and Island to Gather around and Enjoy! Master-suite walk-in closet, Dual-vanity, separate Bathtub and Stall Shower. 2 Secondary Bdrms, Full Bath, Laundry Room and Cozy multi-functional Loft rounds out the upstairs. Tile in Entry, Kitchen, Eating Area and Bathrooms and Carpet in Living Rm, Stairs, Upstairs Hallway and Bedrooms. Private and Charming COURTYARD, adjacent to the Living Room for Family Entertainment. Direct-Access 2-Car Garage. And if you like Skating or Hockey, just a 5 minute walk and you will arrive at GREAT PARK ICE-FIVEPOINT ARENA, one of the Top Skating and Hockey Facilities in the Country, and BRAND NEW Training Ctr for the Anaheim Ducks. Walking Distance to HOA Pool, Spa, BBQ Area. Washer & Dryer Included. PETS OK!