Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:47 AM

111 HOLLY SPRINGS

111 Holly Springs · No Longer Available
Location

111 Holly Springs, Irvine, CA 92618
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
odern Designed 2-Story, detached Condo is located in Trellis Court, a 2-yr old Cypress Village Community Plan-3 Model, which is centrally located near Award Winning Irvine Schools, Businesses, Shopping and Recreation with Easy Access to various Transportation Corridors. Features; Structured Wiring with Enhanced CAT-5E, 4 Bdrms, 3 UP and 1 Down, 3.5 Bath, 2-Story LOFT. First Floor Bedroom with private Bathroom and Walk-in Shower is PRACTICAL for Family and Friends. Vaulted-Ceiling captures the essence of this Open, Light-n-Bright, and Functional Floor Plan. Gourmet Kitchen with Caesarstone Counters, Bosch Stainless Steel Appliances and Island to Gather around and Enjoy! Master-suite walk-in closet, Dual-vanity, separate Bathtub and Stall Shower. 2 Secondary Bdrms, Full Bath, Laundry Room and Cozy multi-functional Loft rounds out the upstairs. Tile in Entry, Kitchen, Eating Area and Bathrooms and Carpet in Living Rm, Stairs, Upstairs Hallway and Bedrooms. Private and Charming COURTYARD, adjacent to the Living Room for Family Entertainment. Direct-Access 2-Car Garage. And if you like Skating or Hockey, just a 5 minute walk and you will arrive at GREAT PARK ICE-FIVEPOINT ARENA, one of the Top Skating and Hockey Facilities in the Country, and BRAND NEW Training Ctr for the Anaheim Ducks. Walking Distance to HOA Pool, Spa, BBQ Area. Washer & Dryer Included. PETS OK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 HOLLY SPRINGS have any available units?
111 HOLLY SPRINGS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 111 HOLLY SPRINGS have?
Some of 111 HOLLY SPRINGS's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 HOLLY SPRINGS currently offering any rent specials?
111 HOLLY SPRINGS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 HOLLY SPRINGS pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 HOLLY SPRINGS is pet friendly.
Does 111 HOLLY SPRINGS offer parking?
Yes, 111 HOLLY SPRINGS offers parking.
Does 111 HOLLY SPRINGS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 HOLLY SPRINGS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 HOLLY SPRINGS have a pool?
Yes, 111 HOLLY SPRINGS has a pool.
Does 111 HOLLY SPRINGS have accessible units?
No, 111 HOLLY SPRINGS does not have accessible units.
Does 111 HOLLY SPRINGS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 HOLLY SPRINGS has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 HOLLY SPRINGS have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 HOLLY SPRINGS does not have units with air conditioning.
