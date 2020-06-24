All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

111 Desert Lotus

111 Desert Lotus · No Longer Available
Location

111 Desert Lotus, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
putting green
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 Bedroom House in Irvine's Portola Springs Village! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2whVvijPWXj

Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom house in Irvine's Portola Springs Village! Beautiful kitchen with large center island featuring breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances all around including refrigerator. Kitchen opens up to the large living room on one side and the private patio on the other.

One bedroom conveniently located on the first floor with full bathroom across the hall. Two more spacious bedrooms upstairs each with their own bath. Master bedroom features it's own private balcony and large en suite bath featuring huge double vanity with large soaking tub and even larger shower booth.

Attached 2 car garage with direct access. Located in the lovely Indigo community in Irvine's Portola Springs Village. New development with lots of great amenities including the nearby Village Square Park with pools, spas, clubhouse, sports courts, and even a putting green. Close to the Great Park with easy commutes with the 5, 405, 133, and 241 within easy reach.

To schedule a showing please contact Maria Arce at 714-795-7036 or maria@rpmcoast.com. Available for move in on March 1st with 12 month lease and $3100 deposit on approved credit. $49 application fee. $225 Move in/Move out inspection fee. Renter's or tenant liability insurance required. Please submit pets for approval. $500 deposit for each approved pet. For more information, please contact Property Manager, 714-899-2200 x 114 richard@rpmcoast.com or hendy@rpmcoast.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4763879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Desert Lotus have any available units?
111 Desert Lotus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 111 Desert Lotus have?
Some of 111 Desert Lotus's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Desert Lotus currently offering any rent specials?
111 Desert Lotus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Desert Lotus pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Desert Lotus is pet friendly.
Does 111 Desert Lotus offer parking?
Yes, 111 Desert Lotus offers parking.
Does 111 Desert Lotus have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Desert Lotus does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Desert Lotus have a pool?
Yes, 111 Desert Lotus has a pool.
Does 111 Desert Lotus have accessible units?
No, 111 Desert Lotus does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Desert Lotus have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Desert Lotus does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Desert Lotus have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Desert Lotus does not have units with air conditioning.
