111 Desert Lotus

putting green patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool putting green garage pet friendly

Wonderful 3 Bedroom House in Irvine's Portola Springs Village! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2whVvijPWXj



Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom house in Irvine's Portola Springs Village! Beautiful kitchen with large center island featuring breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances all around including refrigerator. Kitchen opens up to the large living room on one side and the private patio on the other.



One bedroom conveniently located on the first floor with full bathroom across the hall. Two more spacious bedrooms upstairs each with their own bath. Master bedroom features it's own private balcony and large en suite bath featuring huge double vanity with large soaking tub and even larger shower booth.



Attached 2 car garage with direct access. Located in the lovely Indigo community in Irvine's Portola Springs Village. New development with lots of great amenities including the nearby Village Square Park with pools, spas, clubhouse, sports courts, and even a putting green. Close to the Great Park with easy commutes with the 5, 405, 133, and 241 within easy reach.



To schedule a showing please contact Maria Arce at 714-795-7036 or maria@rpmcoast.com. Available for move in on March 1st with 12 month lease and $3100 deposit on approved credit. $49 application fee. $225 Move in/Move out inspection fee. Renter's or tenant liability insurance required. Please submit pets for approval. $500 deposit for each approved pet. For more information, please contact Property Manager, 714-899-2200 x 114 richard@rpmcoast.com or hendy@rpmcoast.com



No Pets Allowed



