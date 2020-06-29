111 Breakwater

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

Located in the prestigious Eastwood Village. This wonderful house has been upgraded with the new, luxury wood floor including the staircase , the second floor aisle. Bright Inside. High Ceiling. The Crown molding on the great room and Kitchen. Open and roomy the great room and kitchen. All the stainless steal appliance : Microwave, Dishwasher, Oven and Burner. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Conveniently located the laundry room on the second floor. The Garage with extra space. Refrigerator, Washer and dryer included. Energy-saving lights. Tankless Heater. Garage door with a cell phone opening function. Key punch garage opener. End unit. Only the garage's one side attached to the next door. The best location near to the freeway and to Yale Shopping Mall. Walking-Distance to Eastwood Elementary, One of The Best and Rewarded school. Northwood High, One of the Best Highs in Irvine. The perfect resort-style community amenity : four magnificent parks, several built-in BBQ, many children playground, volleyball court, tennis courts, baseball diamond, trail course, soccer field , two large pools and clubhouse