Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:57 PM

111 Breakwater

111 Breakwater · No Longer Available
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

111 Breakwater, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Located in the prestigious Eastwood Village. This wonderful house has been upgraded with the new, luxury wood floor including the staircase , the second floor aisle. Bright Inside. High Ceiling. The Crown molding on the great room and Kitchen. Open and roomy the great room and kitchen. All the stainless steal appliance : Microwave, Dishwasher, Oven and Burner. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Conveniently located the laundry room on the second floor. The Garage with extra space. Refrigerator, Washer and dryer included. Energy-saving lights. Tankless Heater. Garage door with a cell phone opening function. Key punch garage opener. End unit. Only the garage's one side attached to the next door. The best location near to the freeway and to Yale Shopping Mall. Walking-Distance to Eastwood Elementary, One of The Best and Rewarded school. Northwood High, One of the Best Highs in Irvine. The perfect resort-style community amenity : four magnificent parks, several built-in BBQ, many children playground, volleyball court, tennis courts, baseball diamond, trail course, soccer field , two large pools and clubhouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Breakwater have any available units?
111 Breakwater doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 111 Breakwater have?
Some of 111 Breakwater's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Breakwater currently offering any rent specials?
111 Breakwater is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Breakwater pet-friendly?
No, 111 Breakwater is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 111 Breakwater offer parking?
Yes, 111 Breakwater offers parking.
Does 111 Breakwater have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 Breakwater offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Breakwater have a pool?
Yes, 111 Breakwater has a pool.
Does 111 Breakwater have accessible units?
No, 111 Breakwater does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Breakwater have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Breakwater has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Breakwater have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Breakwater does not have units with air conditioning.

