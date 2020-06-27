11 Woodsorrel

Amenities

Great location! Beautiful and rare Woodbridge model inside the loop featuring main floor bedroom. Detached 4 bed/3 bath 2 car garage home with high ceiling, remodeled kitchen with granite counters, wood cabinets, built-in pantry, open floor plan and atrium . New carpet, new paint, new mini blinds and many more upgrades. Gorgeous backyard with mature trees for entertaining and relaxation. You will have access to all the Woodbridge amenities which include two lakes with docks, two lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas and tennis courts. Even though park and the awards winning schools are just steps away, this home is located in a very quiet neighborhood. Don't miss this great opportunity to live in Woodbridge!