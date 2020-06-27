All apartments in Irvine
11 Woodsorrel
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:09 PM

11 Woodsorrel

11 Woodsorrel · No Longer Available
Location

11 Woodsorrel, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great location! Beautiful and rare Woodbridge model inside the loop featuring main floor bedroom. Detached 4 bed/3 bath 2 car garage home with high ceiling, remodeled kitchen with granite counters, wood cabinets, built-in pantry, open floor plan and atrium . New carpet, new paint, new mini blinds and many more upgrades. Gorgeous backyard with mature trees for entertaining and relaxation. You will have access to all the Woodbridge amenities which include two lakes with docks, two lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas and tennis courts. Even though park and the awards winning schools are just steps away, this home is located in a very quiet neighborhood. Don't miss this great opportunity to live in Woodbridge!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Woodsorrel have any available units?
11 Woodsorrel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Woodsorrel have?
Some of 11 Woodsorrel's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Woodsorrel currently offering any rent specials?
11 Woodsorrel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Woodsorrel pet-friendly?
No, 11 Woodsorrel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 Woodsorrel offer parking?
Yes, 11 Woodsorrel offers parking.
Does 11 Woodsorrel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Woodsorrel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Woodsorrel have a pool?
Yes, 11 Woodsorrel has a pool.
Does 11 Woodsorrel have accessible units?
No, 11 Woodsorrel does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Woodsorrel have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Woodsorrel does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Woodsorrel have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Woodsorrel does not have units with air conditioning.
