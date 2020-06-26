11 W Glorieta W

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Single story charm in popular Park Paseo community. 3 bedrooms plus a good size den that may be used as the 4th bedroom or a home office. The kitchen has been tastefully remodeled in 2018. Top of line HVAC system that cools down the entire house in just a few minutes in the heated summer. Newer windows, floors, and window coverings. A lovely shed in the backyard is ideal for extra storage or use your creativity to utilize this cute little space. Tile and laminate wood floors. No carpet in the house. A added bonus- fresh fruits from your own garden! Award wining schools. Must see!