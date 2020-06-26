All apartments in Irvine
11 W Glorieta W
Last updated September 9 2019 at 2:44 PM

11 W Glorieta W

11 Glorieta W · No Longer Available
Location

11 Glorieta W, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Single story charm in popular Park Paseo community. 3 bedrooms plus a good size den that may be used as the 4th bedroom or a home office. The kitchen has been tastefully remodeled in 2018. Top of line HVAC system that cools down the entire house in just a few minutes in the heated summer. Newer windows, floors, and window coverings. A lovely shed in the backyard is ideal for extra storage or use your creativity to utilize this cute little space. Tile and laminate wood floors. No carpet in the house. A added bonus- fresh fruits from your own garden! Award wining schools. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 W Glorieta W have any available units?
11 W Glorieta W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 W Glorieta W have?
Some of 11 W Glorieta W's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 W Glorieta W currently offering any rent specials?
11 W Glorieta W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 W Glorieta W pet-friendly?
No, 11 W Glorieta W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 W Glorieta W offer parking?
Yes, 11 W Glorieta W offers parking.
Does 11 W Glorieta W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 W Glorieta W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 W Glorieta W have a pool?
No, 11 W Glorieta W does not have a pool.
Does 11 W Glorieta W have accessible units?
No, 11 W Glorieta W does not have accessible units.
Does 11 W Glorieta W have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 W Glorieta W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 W Glorieta W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11 W Glorieta W has units with air conditioning.
