11 Seville

Bright lovely single family house located in the Winning Irvine school district, with 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage, and full Driveway. Nice upgraded windows, slider and tile floors. The beautiful sunny kitchen has white cabinetry, custom tiled backsplash, double ovens, pantry, recessed lights and breakfast nook. The big family room has brick fireplace, slider to private backyard, laminate floor and window blinds. The master bedroom has retreat or office, ceiling, walk in closet with mirrored sliders and organizers. The private backyard has large hardscape patio, grass and flowers. Wonderful location that close to the parks, schools and shopping centers.