Last updated May 17 2019 at 9:56 AM

11 Seville

11 Seville · No Longer Available
Location

11 Seville, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright lovely single family house located in the Winning Irvine school district, with 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage, and full Driveway. Nice upgraded windows, slider and tile floors. The beautiful sunny kitchen has white cabinetry, custom tiled backsplash, double ovens, pantry, recessed lights and breakfast nook. The big family room has brick fireplace, slider to private backyard, laminate floor and window blinds. The master bedroom has retreat or office, ceiling, walk in closet with mirrored sliders and organizers. The private backyard has large hardscape patio, grass and flowers. Wonderful location that close to the parks, schools and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Seville have any available units?
11 Seville doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Seville have?
Some of 11 Seville's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Seville currently offering any rent specials?
11 Seville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Seville pet-friendly?
No, 11 Seville is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 Seville offer parking?
Yes, 11 Seville offers parking.
Does 11 Seville have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Seville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Seville have a pool?
No, 11 Seville does not have a pool.
Does 11 Seville have accessible units?
No, 11 Seville does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Seville have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Seville does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Seville have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Seville does not have units with air conditioning.
