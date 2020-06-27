All apartments in Irvine
11 Mandrake Way
Last updated December 15 2019 at 6:11 PM

11 Mandrake Way

11 Mandrake Way · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

11 Mandrake Way, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath single story home in University Park. Freshly painted throughout, upgraded kitchen with maple glaze cabinets and granite counters, newer stainless steel appliances, newer duel glazed windows and hardwood floors throughout. Bathrooms have been upgraded and the living room fireplace has been remodeled with granite. Lovely backyard with greenbelt views and a spacious garage with storage and a carport. There is a community pool, spa and tennis courts, convenient to shopping, award winning schools, UCI university and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Mandrake Way have any available units?
11 Mandrake Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Mandrake Way have?
Some of 11 Mandrake Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Mandrake Way currently offering any rent specials?
11 Mandrake Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Mandrake Way pet-friendly?
No, 11 Mandrake Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 Mandrake Way offer parking?
Yes, 11 Mandrake Way offers parking.
Does 11 Mandrake Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Mandrake Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Mandrake Way have a pool?
Yes, 11 Mandrake Way has a pool.
Does 11 Mandrake Way have accessible units?
No, 11 Mandrake Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Mandrake Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Mandrake Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Mandrake Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Mandrake Way does not have units with air conditioning.
