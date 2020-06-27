11 Mandrake Way

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath single story home in University Park. Freshly painted throughout, upgraded kitchen with maple glaze cabinets and granite counters, newer stainless steel appliances, newer duel glazed windows and hardwood floors throughout. Bathrooms have been upgraded and the living room fireplace has been remodeled with granite. Lovely backyard with greenbelt views and a spacious garage with storage and a carport. There is a community pool, spa and tennis courts, convenient to shopping, award winning schools, UCI university and freeways.