11 Ghiberti

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Your dream home has finally arrived! Prepare to be amazed with this gorgeous single-family residence in Westpark on a large premium lot! This highly upgraded home features 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths, with a den that can be easily converted into a 5th bedroom. Through the inviting double door entry, you will notice the 2-story high ceilings and designer touches including Brand New Plush Carpet, fresh neutral paint, recessed lighting, premium wood and marble flooring downstairs and wall-to-wall carpeting upstairs; custom window coverings such as plantation shutters, blinds, and drapes. Cook a gourmet meal in the dream kitchen featuring ceramic countertops, stainless steel faucet, a nook, and a large window with a backyard view that opens to the spacious dining, family, & living room areas with a stone encased fireplace & chandeliers. Convenient indoor laundry room with washer & dryer included in the sale. Experience the huge resort-style backyard oasis with hardscape, a patio awning, and lush, professional landscaping. Enjoy sparkling association amenities including pools, spas, sport courts, parks, and greenbelts. Close to superb Irvine schools including Plaza Vista Elementary and UCI. You are minutes away from fine shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreation. Don't miss out! 2 Beds in Home can stay if needed. Refrigerator NOT included but negotiable.