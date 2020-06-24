All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 11 Ghiberti.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
11 Ghiberti
Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:34 PM

11 Ghiberti

11 Ghiberti · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

11 Ghiberti, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Your dream home has finally arrived! Prepare to be amazed with this gorgeous single-family residence in Westpark on a large premium lot! This highly upgraded home features 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths, with a den that can be easily converted into a 5th bedroom. Through the inviting double door entry, you will notice the 2-story high ceilings and designer touches including Brand New Plush Carpet, fresh neutral paint, recessed lighting, premium wood and marble flooring downstairs and wall-to-wall carpeting upstairs; custom window coverings such as plantation shutters, blinds, and drapes. Cook a gourmet meal in the dream kitchen featuring ceramic countertops, stainless steel faucet, a nook, and a large window with a backyard view that opens to the spacious dining, family, & living room areas with a stone encased fireplace & chandeliers. Convenient indoor laundry room with washer & dryer included in the sale. Experience the huge resort-style backyard oasis with hardscape, a patio awning, and lush, professional landscaping. Enjoy sparkling association amenities including pools, spas, sport courts, parks, and greenbelts. Close to superb Irvine schools including Plaza Vista Elementary and UCI. You are minutes away from fine shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreation. Don't miss out! 2 Beds in Home can stay if needed. Refrigerator NOT included but negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Ghiberti have any available units?
11 Ghiberti doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Ghiberti have?
Some of 11 Ghiberti's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Ghiberti currently offering any rent specials?
11 Ghiberti is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Ghiberti pet-friendly?
No, 11 Ghiberti is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 Ghiberti offer parking?
Yes, 11 Ghiberti offers parking.
Does 11 Ghiberti have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Ghiberti offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Ghiberti have a pool?
Yes, 11 Ghiberti has a pool.
Does 11 Ghiberti have accessible units?
No, 11 Ghiberti does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Ghiberti have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Ghiberti has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Ghiberti have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Ghiberti does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology