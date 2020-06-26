109 W Yale

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

This is a townhome that lives like a SFR with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and 1,886 square feet. Great open floor plan with a large living room, dining room, kitchen with adjacent family room, overlooking huge green backyard. Downstairs guest bath and inside laundry with storage space. Oversized back yard perfect for entertaining with convenient 2 car garage access. Hardwood floors downstairs and vinyl flooring in family room and kitchen and ceramic tile in all bathrooms. All 3 bedrooms upstairs, Master suite has dual sink vanity, separate shower and bathtub. Fireplace in Living Room.