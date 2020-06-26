All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:51 AM

109 W Yale

109 West Yale Loop · No Longer Available
Location

109 West Yale Loop, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a townhome that lives like a SFR with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and 1,886 square feet. Great open floor plan with a large living room, dining room, kitchen with adjacent family room, overlooking huge green backyard. Downstairs guest bath and inside laundry with storage space. Oversized back yard perfect for entertaining with convenient 2 car garage access. Hardwood floors downstairs and vinyl flooring in family room and kitchen and ceramic tile in all bathrooms. All 3 bedrooms upstairs, Master suite has dual sink vanity, separate shower and bathtub. Fireplace in Living Room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 W Yale have any available units?
109 W Yale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 109 W Yale have?
Some of 109 W Yale's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 W Yale currently offering any rent specials?
109 W Yale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 W Yale pet-friendly?
No, 109 W Yale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 109 W Yale offer parking?
Yes, 109 W Yale offers parking.
Does 109 W Yale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 W Yale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 W Yale have a pool?
No, 109 W Yale does not have a pool.
Does 109 W Yale have accessible units?
No, 109 W Yale does not have accessible units.
Does 109 W Yale have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 W Yale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 W Yale have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 W Yale does not have units with air conditioning.
