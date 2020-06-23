All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 6 2019

109 Overbrook

109 Overbrook · No Longer Available
Location

109 Overbrook, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained and looked like a new home! High ceiling at entry. Largest model in the tract. Many hearty upgrades including: Plantation genuine wood shutters. Gourmet kitchen granite counters w/full splash all around, sink/faucet upgrades, water filter reverse osmosis system. Upgraded hall bath shower conversion. Master bath piedrafina counter tops and shower surround. Master walk-in closet w/deluxe organizers built-in. Two secondary bedrooms w/upgraded open space closet tops. Garage remote key pad. Water efficient tankless water heater. Green Certified built-ins w/dual zone A-C controls. Stacked washer/dryer provided. Designer's landscaping. Shows light and bright! On an easy drive-thru loop street and w/nearby public parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Overbrook have any available units?
109 Overbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 109 Overbrook have?
Some of 109 Overbrook's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Overbrook currently offering any rent specials?
109 Overbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Overbrook pet-friendly?
No, 109 Overbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 109 Overbrook offer parking?
Yes, 109 Overbrook offers parking.
Does 109 Overbrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Overbrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Overbrook have a pool?
No, 109 Overbrook does not have a pool.
Does 109 Overbrook have accessible units?
No, 109 Overbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Overbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Overbrook has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Overbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Overbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
