109 Overbrook

Amenities

Well maintained and looked like a new home! High ceiling at entry. Largest model in the tract. Many hearty upgrades including: Plantation genuine wood shutters. Gourmet kitchen granite counters w/full splash all around, sink/faucet upgrades, water filter reverse osmosis system. Upgraded hall bath shower conversion. Master bath piedrafina counter tops and shower surround. Master walk-in closet w/deluxe organizers built-in. Two secondary bedrooms w/upgraded open space closet tops. Garage remote key pad. Water efficient tankless water heater. Green Certified built-ins w/dual zone A-C controls. Stacked washer/dryer provided. Designer's landscaping. Shows light and bright! On an easy drive-thru loop street and w/nearby public parking spaces.