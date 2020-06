Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool bbq/grill ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

single family house in Hidden Canyon community built in 2017. High-end upgraded. the landscape has been with a swimming pool in the backyard. Great snow mountain view. Gate community and very convenient location. Five minutes drive to Wholefood, Spectrum Center and Costco and Walmart. Best school district of Irvine. The owner is looking for somebody to take care of this house.