109 Masterpiece

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pool basketball court clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool bbq/grill

2019 Brand new 4 beds and 4.5 baths 2900 sqft stand alone condominium located within the Great Park Neighborhood in Irvine. 3 minutes walk to the Cadence Park School (K-8) and 15 min walk to Portola High School (9-12). One bedroom at 1st Floor and 3 Beds in the 2nd Floor. There is a den and bonus room in the third Floor. Carpet flooring and granite counter top. Huge back yard with 4183 sqft (landlord will complete the landscaping of the backyard before tenants move in). The great park is the master planned community in Irvine since 2010 and start development in 2011. It has 5 parks, 3 full court basketball courts, 2 junior Olympic pools, 4 spas, 3 club rooms, BBQ picnic destinations at every park and one greenhouse. Irvine Spectrum and Woodbury Shopping Center are right next to the Great Park. Close to freeways I-5, 241, 133, & 73. Enjoy your new life at Great Park Neighborhood.