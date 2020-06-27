All apartments in Irvine
109 Masterpiece
109 Masterpiece

109 Masterpiece · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

109 Masterpiece, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pool
basketball court
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
2019 Brand new 4 beds and 4.5 baths 2900 sqft stand alone condominium located within the Great Park Neighborhood in Irvine. 3 minutes walk to the Cadence Park School (K-8) and 15 min walk to Portola High School (9-12). One bedroom at 1st Floor and 3 Beds in the 2nd Floor. There is a den and bonus room in the third Floor. Carpet flooring and granite counter top. Huge back yard with 4183 sqft (landlord will complete the landscaping of the backyard before tenants move in). The great park is the master planned community in Irvine since 2010 and start development in 2011. It has 5 parks, 3 full court basketball courts, 2 junior Olympic pools, 4 spas, 3 club rooms, BBQ picnic destinations at every park and one greenhouse. Irvine Spectrum and Woodbury Shopping Center are right next to the Great Park. Close to freeways I-5, 241, 133, & 73. Enjoy your new life at Great Park Neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Masterpiece have any available units?
109 Masterpiece doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 109 Masterpiece have?
Some of 109 Masterpiece's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Masterpiece currently offering any rent specials?
109 Masterpiece is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Masterpiece pet-friendly?
No, 109 Masterpiece is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 109 Masterpiece offer parking?
No, 109 Masterpiece does not offer parking.
Does 109 Masterpiece have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Masterpiece does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Masterpiece have a pool?
Yes, 109 Masterpiece has a pool.
Does 109 Masterpiece have accessible units?
No, 109 Masterpiece does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Masterpiece have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Masterpiece has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Masterpiece have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Masterpiece does not have units with air conditioning.
