109 Guinness

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

New Marin community in Eastwood Village! Two-story home with 4 rooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Master bedroom and den (could be a office or bedroom) at downstairs. two bedrooms on upstairs.

Open Kitchen has center island, stainless steel appliance , granite counter tops, tiled full back splash.

Large Living room with upgraded sliding door widely open from inside out to Back yard with beautiful tiles and planting area seamlessly.

Downstairs laundry room.

Master bathroom featured with bathtub, separate shower room, two single sink vanities, walk-in closet.

Smart home kits to control all air conditioner and lightings. Energy saving thankless water heater in the Garage.

Community club house. Swimming Pool/Spa, BBQ grills. Elementary School, sports facilities as well as Shopping Center, Restaurants within walking distance.



Great location in eastwood. Must See !