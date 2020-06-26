All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 1 2019

109 Guinness

109 Guinness · No Longer Available
Location

109 Guinness, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
New Marin community in Eastwood Village! Two-story home with 4 rooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Master bedroom and den (could be a office or bedroom) at downstairs. two bedrooms on upstairs.
Open Kitchen has center island, stainless steel appliance , granite counter tops, tiled full back splash.
Large Living room with upgraded sliding door widely open from inside out to Back yard with beautiful tiles and planting area seamlessly.
Downstairs laundry room.
Master bathroom featured with bathtub, separate shower room, two single sink vanities, walk-in closet.
Smart home kits to control all air conditioner and lightings. Energy saving thankless water heater in the Garage.
Community club house. Swimming Pool/Spa, BBQ grills. Elementary School, sports facilities as well as Shopping Center, Restaurants within walking distance.

Great location in eastwood. Must See !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Guinness have any available units?
109 Guinness doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 109 Guinness have?
Some of 109 Guinness's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Guinness currently offering any rent specials?
109 Guinness is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Guinness pet-friendly?
No, 109 Guinness is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 109 Guinness offer parking?
Yes, 109 Guinness offers parking.
Does 109 Guinness have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Guinness does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Guinness have a pool?
Yes, 109 Guinness has a pool.
Does 109 Guinness have accessible units?
No, 109 Guinness does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Guinness have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Guinness does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Guinness have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 109 Guinness has units with air conditioning.
