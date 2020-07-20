All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:47 PM

108 Weathervane

108 Weathervane · No Longer Available
Location

108 Weathervane, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Gorgeous house located in a beautiful, calm and peaceful neighborhood. charming entrance with a convenient open floor plan. Stairs to the second floor located in entrance completely private from living area. Downstairs is tile flooring/ ceiling fan/ fire place. spacious chef's kitchen with island, lot of cabinets and large eating area. Back yard is upgraded with excelent combination of hardscape and landscape. A beautiful water feature, fire pit and large sitting area and mature landscaping. Upstairs 3 bedrooms and a big loft with a separate area for computer. Dual sink in second bathroom.2 huge walk in closet in master bedroom. walk in shower and tub. Laundry has a separate room. 2 attached car garage filled with nice closets on the walls and epoxy flooring. included 2 refrigerators, stove, dishwasher, microwave and washer dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Weathervane have any available units?
108 Weathervane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 108 Weathervane have?
Some of 108 Weathervane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Weathervane currently offering any rent specials?
108 Weathervane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Weathervane pet-friendly?
No, 108 Weathervane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 108 Weathervane offer parking?
Yes, 108 Weathervane offers parking.
Does 108 Weathervane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Weathervane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Weathervane have a pool?
No, 108 Weathervane does not have a pool.
Does 108 Weathervane have accessible units?
No, 108 Weathervane does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Weathervane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Weathervane has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Weathervane have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Weathervane does not have units with air conditioning.
