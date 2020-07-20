108 Weathervane

Amenities
Gorgeous house located in a beautiful, calm and peaceful neighborhood. charming entrance with a convenient open floor plan. Stairs to the second floor located in entrance completely private from living area. Downstairs is tile flooring/ ceiling fan/ fire place. spacious chef's kitchen with island, lot of cabinets and large eating area. Back yard is upgraded with excelent combination of hardscape and landscape. A beautiful water feature, fire pit and large sitting area and mature landscaping. Upstairs 3 bedrooms and a big loft with a separate area for computer. Dual sink in second bathroom.2 huge walk in closet in master bedroom. walk in shower and tub. Laundry has a separate room. 2 attached car garage filled with nice closets on the walls and epoxy flooring. included 2 refrigerators, stove, dishwasher, microwave and washer dryer.