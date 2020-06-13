107 Villa Ridge

Amenities

Brand New and Gorgeous in the Prestigious Gated Lago Community at the Reserve at Orchard Hills! Spacious Detached Property with Four Bedrooms - one conveniently located downstairs. Luxurious Master Suite upstairs with dual sinks and separate large bathtub. Modern Kitchen with gigantic Island and Stainless Steel new appliances. Builder upgrades abound as well as those added after purchase - Upgraded flooring on main level with Plantation Shutters and a state of the art Lutron Lighting System. Steps away from the Private Crestview Park featuring Jr. Olympic Pool, Spa, Wading pool, View Terrace, Dining Terrace, Tot Lot, Barbeques and Shade Structures - all to be enjoyed with breathtaking views. Elevated Irvine living set amongst the hillsides and close to entertainment and conveniences such as Orchard Hills Shopping Center, The Marketplace, Irvine Spectrum, South Coast Plaza and Fashion Island to name a few! Based in the award winning Irvine School District. Located very close to Irvine Valley College, UC Irvine and the CSU Fullerton Irvine Campus.