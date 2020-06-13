All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 107 Villa Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
107 Villa Ridge
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

107 Villa Ridge

107 Villa Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

107 Villa Ridge, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Brand New and Gorgeous in the Prestigious Gated Lago Community at the Reserve at Orchard Hills! Spacious Detached Property with Four Bedrooms - one conveniently located downstairs. Luxurious Master Suite upstairs with dual sinks and separate large bathtub. Modern Kitchen with gigantic Island and Stainless Steel new appliances. Builder upgrades abound as well as those added after purchase - Upgraded flooring on main level with Plantation Shutters and a state of the art Lutron Lighting System. Steps away from the Private Crestview Park featuring Jr. Olympic Pool, Spa, Wading pool, View Terrace, Dining Terrace, Tot Lot, Barbeques and Shade Structures - all to be enjoyed with breathtaking views. Elevated Irvine living set amongst the hillsides and close to entertainment and conveniences such as Orchard Hills Shopping Center, The Marketplace, Irvine Spectrum, South Coast Plaza and Fashion Island to name a few! Based in the award winning Irvine School District. Located very close to Irvine Valley College, UC Irvine and the CSU Fullerton Irvine Campus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Villa Ridge have any available units?
107 Villa Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 107 Villa Ridge have?
Some of 107 Villa Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Villa Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
107 Villa Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Villa Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 107 Villa Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 107 Villa Ridge offer parking?
No, 107 Villa Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 107 Villa Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Villa Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Villa Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 107 Villa Ridge has a pool.
Does 107 Villa Ridge have accessible units?
No, 107 Villa Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Villa Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Villa Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Villa Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Villa Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology