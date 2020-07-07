107 Rusina

Amenities
Beautiful brand new single family home located in gated community of Reserve at Orchard Hills. Home features 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, each room has its en-suite bathroom, as well as powder room on the 1st floor for guests. Main floor features one bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Gourmet kitchen including stainless steel appliances, quart countertops, walk-in pantry. Open space allowing plenty of nature light. Second floor has an open loft, Dual sink vanity, soaking tub, walk-in shower, and walk-in closet in master bedroom. Beautiful Mountain View from the master bedroom and loft is a plus. Attached direct access two car garage and driveway. 2 Minutes walking distance from the luxury club house which has awesome view of Irvine , Tustin and Newport Beach, even Catalina Island in a clear day. Award winning Irvine Unified School District - walking distance to top ranked Northwood High School. Easy access to I-5, 261 and 241. Come and enjoy the luxury resort-like amenities, including multipole pools, parks, hiking trails and biking trails.