Irvine, CA
107 Rusina
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:36 PM

107 Rusina

107 Rusina · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

107 Rusina, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful brand new single family home located in gated community of Reserve at Orchard Hills. Home features 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, each room has its en-suite bathroom, as well as powder room on the 1st floor for guests. Main floor features one bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Gourmet kitchen including stainless steel appliances, quart countertops, walk-in pantry. Open space allowing plenty of nature light. Second floor has an open loft, Dual sink vanity, soaking tub, walk-in shower, and walk-in closet in master bedroom. Beautiful Mountain View from the master bedroom and loft is a plus. Attached direct access two car garage and driveway. 2 Minutes walking distance from the luxury club house which has awesome view of Irvine , Tustin and Newport Beach, even Catalina Island in a clear day. Award winning Irvine Unified School District - walking distance to top ranked Northwood High School. Easy access to I-5, 261 and 241. Come and enjoy the luxury resort-like amenities, including multipole pools, parks, hiking trails and biking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Rusina have any available units?
107 Rusina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 107 Rusina have?
Some of 107 Rusina's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Rusina currently offering any rent specials?
107 Rusina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Rusina pet-friendly?
No, 107 Rusina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 107 Rusina offer parking?
Yes, 107 Rusina offers parking.
Does 107 Rusina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Rusina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Rusina have a pool?
Yes, 107 Rusina has a pool.
Does 107 Rusina have accessible units?
No, 107 Rusina does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Rusina have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Rusina does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Rusina have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Rusina does not have units with air conditioning.

